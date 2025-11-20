Aqara just launched a smart thermostat that clips onto your radiator – and it's perfect for renters

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has launched its new Radiator Thermostat W600, a smart heating accessory that makes radiators more efficient with room-by-room schedules, occupancy triggers and geofencing. It's Matter-compatible, works with most radiator valves and runs on AA batteries for up to two years. It's available now for £49.99/€49.99 on Amazon and Aqara's own website.

It's pretty obvious that Aqara’s been on a bit of a roll lately. The brand only dropped a new mmWave radar presence sensor last week, and now it’s back again with the launch of its Radiator Thermostat W600. This smart heating accessory is designed to make homes more energy-efficient, and you won't believe just how easy it is to use.

The W600 makes your heating a lot smarter by ensuring radiators only fire up when they actually need to. Users can set schedules for every room, trigger heating based on occupancy or even use geofencing so your home starts warming up as you’re on the way back. It's also Matter-compatible, just like most of Aqara’s products, which is why it remains one of our favourite smart home budget brands.

Priced at £49.99/€49.99 on Aqara’s website and Amazon, it works with a lot of different valve standards – including RA, RAV, RAVL, Caleffi, Giacomini and M28×1.5 – so it should fit most traditional radiators without any issues.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The W600 supports up to seven heating periods per day, five preset modes and simple scheduling. If you connect it via Zigbee using the Aqara Home app, your automations can even run locally, so they’ll keep working if your internet drops. It adjusts in 0.5°C steps, offers calibration options and pairs with external Aqara temperature sensors like the new Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 for accuracy.

You also get useful extras like frost protection which activates under 5°C, and it runs on two AA batteries that should last up to two years. First shown at IFA 2025, the W600 features a reversible LED display, wider valve compatibility and dual-protocol support, and works with all major Matter platforms, including Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, Home Assistant and SmartThings.

As mentioned, the Radiator Thermostat W600 is available now from Aqara’s website and a few other retailers, including Amazon. It’s already live on Amazon across France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain, so most European countries can access it already.