Forget LG – Haier's new kitchen appliances will instantly simplify all your chores

QUICK SUMMARY Haier is bringing its Naturally Connected concept to the UK, featuring appliances that are designed to make everyday life easier by anticipating your needs and adapting to your routines. Pricing and availability are still to come.

Haier is already known for making some of the best appliances in the world, especially smaller kitchen gadgets like the I-Master Series 7 Kettle. However, its latest announcement shows the brand is taking things to an entirely new level.

Haier is bringing its Naturally Connected concept to the UK, delivering smart appliances that make life a whole lot easier. Much like LG’s recent push into AI-powered home tech, Haier’s new lineup is built to anticipate your needs and adapt to your lifestyle.

From brand new dishwashers to innovative laundry care systems, each range is packed with clever, life-simplifying appliances. There’s almost too much to cover in one article, but here are some of the highlights.

(Image credit: Haier)

First up is Haier's new Horizon Collection refrigerators. These combine cutting-edge technology with a large capacity, boasting features like the Hydro Hub water dispenser and Nutri Bank preservation technology keep your food fresh longer and reduce waste. They also connect to the hOn ecosystem for tailored suggestions and consumption insights.

If you’re into seamless kitchen design, the In-Vista built-in line is worth a look too. These appliances fit with precise 2mm gaps and 60cm depth, blending advanced preservation tech with a clean, stylish look.

(Image credit: Haier)

In laundry, Haier’s Next Generation range focuses on making washing and drying smarter and more efficient. Features like AI Wash Sense, AI Vision and AI Washing Memory help tailor each cycle to your clothes, whilst Ultramix ensures the right amount of detergent is used every time.

The Couture Care Collection takes things a step further. The new Laundry Centre combines washing and drying in a compact column design, complete with UV sterilisation and Flexy Air drying. There’s also the connected Wardrobe, which can refresh, sanitise and protect garments between washes – all controllable through the hOn app.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Haier)

The new I-Pro Shine dishwashers use patented Biovitae technology for deep sanitisation at low temperatures, keeping bacteria at bay whilst saving energy. Odour Safe Mode and hOn app connectivity also make them easy, efficient and hygienic.

Finally, the Steam ID 2 ovens bring AI and Bionic Steam technology to your cooking. Features like Refresh Steam and AirFry XL allow you to cook healthier meals without compromising on taste or texture, and the Beyond Black design adds a sophisticated touch.

(Image credit: Haier)

As you can tell, there’s a lot going on here. Haier is clearly doubling down on creating appliances that work harder for you, making everyday chores easier, smarter and even a bit more enjoyable.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced just yet, but it looks like we won’t have to wait too long for them to arrive. We'll update you as and when we can.