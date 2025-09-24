Xiaomi Mini-LED TVs and home devices to launch globally – including the UK
Prepare to add Xiaomi TVs, robot vacuums, smart cameras, washing machines and refrigerators to your wishlist
Quick Summary
Xiaomi is launching a wide range of its home products globally. This will mean its new mini-LED TVs, robot vacuum and more will be available across Europe and in the UK.
Xiaomi is best known for its phones outside of China, but in its home market, it has made a wide range of affordable and high-quality products, from fridges to TVs. From 2026, though, these home products will be available outside of China for the first time, with a big global push to bring them to more homes.
Perhaps the most exciting is its TV lineup, which includes 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch S Pro mini-LED models. These Android-based devices use QD-Mini LED and have up to 702 dimming zones and ultra-low reflection displays. These start from €699 ($820 / £620) up to €1099 ($1290 / £960) for the 75-inch.
Additionally, there is a 4K 360-degree C701 smart camera €59.99 ($70 / £52), and two robot vacuums, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 and 5 Pro, from €649/€799 ($760/£570 to $940/£700). Some of the new products use a new Mijia brand name. This includes the Air Conditioner Pro Eco (€599/$700/£520), Refrigerator Cross Door (€849/$996/£740) and Front Load Washer Dryer Pro (€579/$680/£505).
Many of these – including the fridge, robovac, and washing machine – are smart products that connect to the Mi Home app for remote operation. The new double door fridge-freezer also offers voice control, either through Xiaomi products or via Amazon Alexa.
This is just the first wave of products, with more expected to join the line-up in the next few years. It’s not been confirmed if all of these products will be coming to the UK straight away, but Xiaomi tell me that the TVs will be among the first wave.
This global expansion and Human x Car x Home strategy will even see Xiaomi's electric vehicles become available outside of China in 2027. This could include the SU7 and new YU7 models, as well as the SU7 Ultra – the fastest production car around the Nürburgring.
Soon, Xiaomi home products could be omnipresent in our lives, just as they are in China. From what I’ve seen, this is great news for consumers, as they are offering some really impressive specs for competitive prices.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.