XGIMI’s Vibe One is an ultra-affordable Google TV projector and Bluetooth speaker

When you look at our guide to the best projectors, you'll see that even the cheapest options are still pretty expensive. XGIMI wants to change that, and its new Vibe sub-brand aims to make projectors the go-to option for first-time buyers on a budget.

For that reason, its first product, the Vibe One, is a portable projector with a very low price tag – £219 / €249 / $269 (about AU$452). US customers can currently pre-order at a discount too, taking the price to just $199.

That makes it considerably cheaper than the likes of Samsung's The Freestyle, now in its second generation and on sale for almost £400, even when discounted.

You can also tell that the Vibe One is aimed at the younger customer. One of the first selling points listed in the product page is "in-box stickers, (so) you can customise it your way".

(Image credit: XGIMI)

XGIMI Vibe One: key features

Like The Freestyle, the Vibe One is a 1080p projector with a small, cylindrical design, and it's marginally brighter with a claimed 250 lumens of brightness to the Samsung's 230. And also arguably better than the Samsung, it's available with a built-in battery rather than requiring an additional battery base.

Don't get too excited about that battery, though. With a promised 1.2-hours of video playback you're not going to see all of The Godfather in one sitting. However, it can deliver four hours of music in audio mode through its twin 3W JBL-tuned speakers, so you can use it as a handy Bluetooth speaker, too.

The operating system is Google TV with licensed Netflix, and the Vibe One has been designed with ease of use in mind. It features automatic setup with keystone correction and auto focus, and its 160-degree stand doubles as a carry handle and enables you to flip from wall to ceiling projection.

The Vibe One is available to order in the UK, US and Europe now.