Soundcore's latest 4K projector and sound system has all you need for a cinema in your home – it's as big as one too

Quick Summary Soundcore's powerful X1 4K laser projector gets a 7.1.4 400W Dolby Atmos sound system built in, making it an entire home cinema system in a single unit. It's also on wheels, which is just as well as it's something of a beast.

Soundcore, the home entertainment brand of tech giant Anker, has launched what it claims to be the world's first mobile theatre station with 4K laser projection and 7.1.4 spatial sound.

The Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro takes the award-winning X1 projector and adds a 400W Dolby Atmos sound system into a wheeled chassis that's transportable. It's not exactly portable though, looking like the lovechild of R2-D2 and a wheelie bin.

But the key feature here is that sound system, which needs the extra storage space. It consists of two wireless front speakers that fold away inside the unit when not in use, plus a pair of wireless rear speakers that you can park in the back.

The front speakers have two foward-facing drivers with a 40W amplifier, and two 20W side and upward firing drivers. A button press opens the speakers automatically for a soundbar mode, and they are detachable, so you can place them anywhere. They also have foldable legs and a tripod mount.

The rear speakers have pop-out legs and tripod mounts too, while the chassis contains a further two units – a pair of 80W, 5.25-inch subwoofers.

(Image credit: Soundcore)

Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro: key features and pricing

The X1 Pro runs Google TV with the usual streaming apps, and the unit features a single HDMI port plus dual USB-C and one USB-A.

The 4K triple-laser laser projector delivers an impressive 3,500 ANSI lumens and comes with Soundcore's AI Spatial Adaptation auto setup for easy configuration, as well as ambient light and wall colour adaptation.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a built-in micro gimbal that can tilt the optical engine and lens up to 25-degrees for the optimal placement, and the projector is designed to create images up to 200-inches diagonal from 13 to 22 feet away.

Soundcore has also created a 200-inch inflatable screen to go with the pro, which is available separately.

The X1 Pro features Soundcore's NebulaMaster image processor and supports Dolby Vision. Contrast is 5,000:1 native and 56,000:1 in dynamic mode, and there's a 14-element glass lens array that Soundcore says prevents yellowing and deformation over time.

There's a "virtually silent" liquid cooling system to expel hot air without distracting from the movie.

The Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro is available to pre-order on Kickstarter until 12 November 2025, with a recommended price of $4,999 (about £3,740 / €4,275 / AU$7,650).

If you want the inflatable screen, you'll be able to buy that in a bundle that'll take its price down by up to 47%. Bought separately, it'll be $1,999 (about £1,495 / €1,710 / AU$3,060).