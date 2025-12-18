This cute little Jackery power station solves a problem no one talks about

Portable power has a bit of an identity crisis. Power banks are easy to carry but run out of steam the moment you ask too much of them, while power stations deliver serious capacity at the cost of bulk, noise and inefficiency.

Jackery’s new Explorer 300D is designed to sit squarely between the two, and it might be one of the most sensible portable power ideas the brand has had in years.

The awkward middle ground

Launching in the UK just before Christmas, the Explorer 300D is a compact, DC-only power station that looks more like a smart speaker than a campsite battery box.

With a 288Wh capacity packed into a vertical, 2.5kg body, it’s small enough to throw in a backpack yet powerful enough to run laptops, cameras, routers and other everyday essentials without relying on an AC inverter at all.

By skipping AC output entirely, the Explorer 300D avoids the conversion losses that plague traditional power stations.

Everything runs on direct current, which makes the unit lighter, more efficient and completely silent.

(Image credit: Jackery)

It also means the 300D plays particularly nicely with modern tech, from USB-C laptops to drones and mobile work setups, delivering up to 300W of stable DC power across three USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a 12V car socket.

The carrying handle doubles as a detachable 140W USB-C charging cable capable of supporting up to 10kg, eliminating the need to remember separate leads.

There’s also an optional shoulder strap and carry case support for people who plan to travel with it regularly, whether that’s for camping, commuting or working remotely.

Under the hood, the Explorer 300D uses an 'automotive-grade' LiFePO₄ battery rated for around 4,000 charge cycles before dropping to 70% capacity, which Jackery says equates to roughly ten years of regular use.

(Image credit: Jackery)

ZeroDrain technology helps preserve charge during storage, keeping the battery above 99% after a year at full charge, while a built-in battery management system adds protection against overcharging, short circuits and temperature extremes from –15°C to 45°C.

The unit can be topped up via USB-C, car charging or Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, with hybrid USB-C and solar charging pushing the battery to 80% in around 70 minutes under ideal conditions.

A built-in LED light rounds things off, offering both ambient illumination and an emergency flashing mode when needed.

The Jackery Explorer 300D goes on sale in the UK from 23 December 2025, priced at £169 during the early-bird period, rising to an RRP of £219 thereafter.

It comes with a three-year warranty, extendable to five years with registration.

For more information, head over to Jackery.