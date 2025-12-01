I review power stations as a job, and here are my expert picks from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Power stations are remarkably versatile these days – I should know, I make a living reviewing them and even introduced the new best portable power station category in the T3 Awards this year. Better still, there is no shortage of brilliant deals on units in both the US and the UK for Cyber Monday!

All the usual suspect brands are present, from EcoFlow and Bluetti to Anker Solix and more. My top brand choice this year is EcoFlow, which has been putting out some excellent units in 2025, including the one powering my home office setup.

Below, I selected five deals from each country, the ones that seem like the best offers out of the lot. You'll find everything on offer by clicking or tapping on one of the links above.

Best portable power station deals in the US

Save 53% ECOFLOW DELTA Pro: was $2,799 now $1,329 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ EcoFlow’s flagship station delivers a massive 3.6kWh LiFePO₄ battery and 3600W output, making it capable of running full-size appliances, power tools and multiple devices at once.

Save 43% Jackery Solar Generator 300: was $499 now $284 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Lightweight yet capable, this compact 293 Wh/300 W battery pack is ideal for camping, travel or emergency backup. At just ~3.2 kg and with a built-in handle, it’s easy to carry, making it the perfect choice for car campers.

Save 50% Anker SOLIX C1000: was $799 now $397 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Compact yet capable unit that offers a good balance of portability and useful output. Go for it if you want something easier to carry than a full-size generator but still capable of powering essentials (phones, laptops, small appliances).

Save 46% BLUETTI Elite 200 V2: was $1,299 now $699 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A strong mid-size station with ~2,000+ Wh LiFePO₄ battery and up to ~2,600 W continuous AC output (peaking higher), this power station bridges the gap between light-duty camping units and heavy-duty home backup.

Save 37% Jackery Explorer 240D: was $209 now $132 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Explorer 240D packs a 256 Wh LiFePO₄ battery and delivers up to 200 W DC output through three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Its pure-DC output and 140 W fast-charging USB-C cable (which doubles as a carry strap) make it highly efficient for travel, camping or remote work.

Best portable power station deals in the UK

Save 46% DJI Power 1000 V2: was £799 now £429 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A 1,024 Wh LiFePO₄ unit with a hefty 2,600 W continuous (up to 4,400 W peak) inverter that powers almost any regular appliance or power tool. Built-in UPS mode bridges outages in ~0.01 s. Its rugged build and LFP battery longevity (≈ 4,000 cycles) make it ideal for off-grid living, filming locations, or reliable home backup.

Save 42% Jackery Explorer 240 v2: was £259 now £151 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This compact power station packs a 256 Wh LiFePO₄ battery and delivers up to 300 W AC output. Compact and lightweight, it offers AC, USB-A, USB-C and 12 V outputs. Great for laptops, phones, cameras or a small fridge when mains power isn’t available.

Save 45% Anker SOLIX C800: was £599 now £331.55 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A small-form, entry-level station with modest wattage. Its size and simplicity make it attractive for minimalists or those needing quick, lightweight power on the go.

Save 43% EcoFlow DELTA 2: was £699 now £399 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The EcoFlow DELTA 2 packs a 1,024 Wh LiFePO₄ battery and delivers up to 1,800 W AC output (surging to 2,700 W). Its standout advantages: rapid 0–80% recharge in about 50 minutes, long-lasting 3,000+ cycle battery life, and seamless expandability.

Best Cyber Monday portable power station deals: what you need to know

Start by deciding how you plan to use it. Camping and travel only require a small or mid-capacity unit, while home backup or running appliances during power cuts means you’ll need far more battery capacity and a higher-wattage inverter.

Capacity, measured in watt-hours, tells you how long the station can run your gear. Output, measured in watts, tells you what you can actually plug in without tripping the system. A fridge, induction hob or power tool needs far more power than a laptop or phone.

It’s also worth checking the battery chemistry. Modern LiFePO₄ batteries last far longer and handle daily use better than older lithium-ion packs, making them a smart buy when the price drops. Look at how many ports you get, too.

A good station should offer multiple USB-C ports, a proper AC socket and a 12-volt outlet if you plan to power camping fridges or lights. Fast charging is another big convenience feature, especially if you want to top up quickly before a trip.

Cyber Monday deals can make oversized power stations look tempting, but it’s better to match your purchase to your real needs. Check customer reviews for real-world runtimes, noise levels and build quality, then look for strong discounts on models that genuinely fit your lifestyle.