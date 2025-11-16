I've been using Anker's fanciest Prime power bank, and there's no doubt it's a beast

20,000mAh of pure power

While it might be tempting to think that a power bank is very much just a power bank, the reality is that there are many types of batteries out there – and searching for one on Amazon can easily land you in murky waters full of fake brands with dubious safety records.

Anker's long stood out from the crowd thanks to, basically, a higher standard of quality (albeit it isn't immune to the odd product recall itself), and I've been using its power banks for years now. Still, the Anker Prime number I got my hands on a few weeks ago has stood out from what I've touched before, in a few ways.

One reason why it's rare, of course, is that it comes with a whack of a price tag. The full RRP of the Prime power bank is £130, although it's already down to £110 right now with a coupon for Black Friday. Even with that discount, you're looking at a seriously pricy bit of charging kit, and it might only really make sense for professionals right now.

Anker's power bank is a great option for those looking to carry 20,000mAh in their pocket without it weighing a total ton – but it's premium!

