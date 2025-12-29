Samsung’s new elite Wi-Fi speakers are something spatial

Quick Summary Amid a host of audio announcements, Samsung will be unveiling its Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 wireless speakers at CES 2026 in a week's time. The former will deliver spatial audio with Samsung's Audio Lab Pattern Control.

Samsung will be showcasing a whole host of new audio products at CES 2026 next week, and the collection includes two new Wi-Fi speakers – the Samsung Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5.

Neither the full details nor pricing have been announced as yet, but the initial details make these speakers sound very promising.

The Music Studio 7 (LS70H) is a 3.1.1 speaker that's available in black or white. It delivers spatial audio via left, right, front and top-firing speakers, and has Samsung's Audio Lab Pattern Control system to reduce signal overlap for a clearer surround sound.

There's Hi-Res Audio processing up to 24-bit/96kHz, and a "super tweeter" extends the top end to 35kHz. You can use the Music Studio 7 as a stand-alone speaker, in a stereo pair, or as part of a Samsung Q-Symphony setup.

The Music Studio 5 blends distinctive design with AI-optimised bass and wireless audio (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung at CES: more speakers and new soundwoofers too

The Samsung Music Studio 5 (LS50H) is more compact and has a distinctive design. It comes with a four-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide.

Like its sibling, it has AI Dynamic Bass Control, which Samsung says delivers deep low frequencies without distortion. It also supports Wi-Fi casting and (so far unnamed) streaming services. You get voice control and Bluetooth, too.

These aren't the only speakers Samsung will be showing off at CES. It'll also be demonstrating its ST50F and ST40F Sound Towers as well as the 2026 Q Series soundbars, including the flagship HW-Q990H and the more compact HW-QS90H.

The former is an 11.1.4-channel model with rear speakers and a compact active subwoofer, while the latter is a 7.1.2-channel soundbar with a "Quad Bass Woofer" system designed to deliver powerful bass without a separate subwoofer.

Pricing and availability will be announced soon.