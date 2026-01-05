The world's largest tech show, CES 2026, is in full swing for this year – and behind closed doors I was able to see LG's 2026 TV line-up, including its best new OLED for the year.

The LG OLED G6 is the top-tier stand-mount set, which upgrades the previous OLED G5 model from last year. That latter set represented a step change for the range, by introducing a new multi-layered OLED panel that was brighter than any kind of previous OLED.

Well, I've seen the G5 next to the G6 and, thanks to the introduction of all-new Hyper Radiant Colour tech, the 2026 model is able to bring even more brightness – something that many pondered whether that was even physically possible.

It puts the LG OLED G6 on a level that's rubbing shoulders with Mini-LED technology, but of course with the added benefit that each "pixel's" self-illuminating ability brings perfect contrast – so there's no haloing and a purer picture.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Critically, however, the OLED G6 also debuts LG's Perfect Black technology, which is a polarising layer to help negate glare. LG was showing it off next to Samsung's S95F QD-OLED panel, to demonstrate how bright light even has limited impact on the G6's black level.

That's really where LG has historically won in making the best OLED TVs – and I find the G6 takes this up a notch. There's also the step-down OLED C6 as part of this year's line-up, which doesn't have the same 'Perfect Black' results from this coating, helping to segregate the models in the range.

While LG wasn't showing the OLED G6 with actual release content for this demo – no Stranger Things in Dolby Vision to be seen here – the content gave a great representation of just how bold yet natural LG's panels deliver colour.

This year also sees the webOS 26 operating system bring both Copilot and Gemini AI, so you can speak with your new set in a conversational manner. The Alpha 11 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K is the powerhouse that enables such features (supported by cloud-based processing where necessary).

The LG OLED G6 will be available in 48- to 83-inch sizes (with a 97-inch model ranged, but with a different panel type) and go on sale later this year. Pricing is yet to be revealed – expect to pay a pretty penny for this kind of OLED perfection though.