LG revives 'Wallpaper TV' in stunning new W6 OLED – I got a sneak peek

Way back in 2017, LG revealed the so-called Wallpaper TV – a brilliantly thin panel that, as its name suggests, could be wall-mounted and blend in seamlessly, much like wallpaper. However, it was discontinued in 2020.

Fast-forward to this year's CES 2026 – the world's largest tech show, based in Las Vegas – and LG's Wallpaper TV is back with a bang. I got a personal sneak peek of the new OLED W6 to see what it's all about.

You might wonder why the original Wallpaper TVs never really garnered mass appeal. Well, they were expensive but, more prominently, each had to use a 'soundbar' arrangement to store all the set's electronics.

In recent years, however, LG has resolved the need for such additions to be integrated into the panel itself. The OLED M5 from last year introduced LG's Zero Connect Box Wireless, an off-the-set box that houses all the HDMI ports and can losslessly transmit with minimal latency.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It's this technology that the OLED W6 employs, meaning only power needs be delivered to the panel itself. That means one wire, which with creative installation could be all but hidden from sight.

The OLED W6 is an echo of this year's OLED G6 in terms of panel type – meaning a multi-layered panel with new Hyper Radiant Color technology and an anti-glare panel that delivers 'Perfect Black'. It's most impressive.

As you can see from my lead image of this article, the OLED W6 can blend into its environment, thanks to its super-slim and near bezel-free design. Its flush mount capability means there's zero gap between the set and a wall – and it only protrudes mere millimetres away from a wall.

The LG Wallpaper TV, or OLED W6 as it'll be better known, will be available in 77- and 83-inch sizes only. It's a specialist high-end TV, which sees the Wallpaper TV reborn in glorious fashion – but don't expect its as-yet-unknown pricing to anything less than pricey.