"The end of compromises": I saw LG's latest gaming monitors at CES, and they pretty much blew me away

It might not have garnered quite as much attention as the superb new OLED TVs that LG debuted at CES 2026, but its work in the world of gaming monitors might be no less consequential. For a good while now, its UltraGear sub-brand has been a great way to get high-end monitors offering the latest features, but 2026's crop is a whole level up.

I saw all of the new launches behind closed doors at an LG briefing in Las Vegas, getting a little time to see each in action, and it's fair to say I was seriously impressed by each in turn. There were ultrawides and flat-screens to check out, and one of each stood out to me as I watched them with sample gameplay on-screen.

Firstly, the monitor I've used for the main image on this story, the 52G930B, a huge 52-inch ultrawide that will need something of a monster desk to accommodate it. LG keeps pushing the boundaries in terms of the size of its monitors, and while I've tested one of its 45-inch ultrawides before, 52 inches is a new frontier.

A 5K2K monitor, the 52G930B has a beautiful curved OLED panel with inky blacks and really sharp details, and packs in what LG is billing as an in-monitor AI visual upscaler that can sharpen 1080p inputs to make them look at home on the screen, without taxing whatever system is connected.

That'll be fascinating to see in action once I get more time with a monitor from this range, as it's a feature being added to a few of the new launches (as denoted by the new UltraGear Evo AI branding). That means it'll also be on the other monitor that really stood out to my eyes: the 27GM950B.

(Image credit: Future / Max Freeman-Mills)

While ultrawides are super immersive and gorgeous to game on, LG's are a little big for my taste, and if I were going to build a system from the ground up right now, I'd rather have a top-end 27-inch monitor. These can be perfect for transitioning between work and play at the end of the day, and they don't come much more impressive than this one.

It's an absurd 5K MiniLED display, with unreal brightness and clarity as a result, and just like the ultrawide, it has that upscaler included to ensure that 5K visuals are in reach regardless of what you connect to it. Its refresh rate doesn't disappoint, either. At 5K, it's 165Hz, but if you clock it down to QHD (meaning 1440p) you'll get 330Hz, a huge ceiling.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The display kept grabbing my eye even as I moved along the line to other screens, and it was easy to imagine it anchoring a desk setup extremely capably. Of course, with all of these monitors, there remains the huge question of pricing. CES is a classic conference for announcements that don't yet have prices attached, and LG carried that torch with its monitors.

I'd expect them to be very premium, though, especially the two I've written up here – and we'll doubtless learn more in the next couple of months before being able to order them widely.