"The end of compromises": I saw LG's latest gaming monitors at CES, and they pretty much blew me away

It might not have garnered quite as much attention as the superb new OLED TVs that LG debuted at CES 2026, but its work in the world of gaming monitors might be no less consequential. For a good while now, its UltraGear sub-brand has been a great way to get high-end monitors offering the latest features, but 2026's crop is a whole level up.

I saw all of the new launches behind closed doors at an LG briefing in Las Vegas, getting a little time to see each in action, and it's fair to say I was seriously impressed by each in turn. There were ultrawides and flat-screens to check out, and one of each stood out to me as I watched them with sample gameplay on-screen.

LG UltraGear Evo monitor at CES 2026

(Image credit: Future / Max Freeman-Mills)

While ultrawides are super immersive and gorgeous to game on, LG's are a little big for my taste, and if I were going to build a system from the ground up right now, I'd rather have a top-end 27-inch monitor. These can be perfect for transitioning between work and play at the end of the day, and they don't come much more impressive than this one.

It's an absurd 5K MiniLED display, with unreal brightness and clarity as a result, and just like the ultrawide, it has that upscaler included to ensure that 5K visuals are in reach regardless of what you connect to it. Its refresh rate doesn't disappoint, either. At 5K, it's 165Hz, but if you clock it down to QHD (meaning 1440p) you'll get 330Hz, a huge ceiling.

The display kept grabbing my eye even as I moved along the line to other screens, and it was easy to imagine it anchoring a desk setup extremely capably. Of course, with all of these monitors, there remains the huge question of pricing. CES is a classic conference for announcements that don't yet have prices attached, and LG carried that torch with its monitors.

I'd expect them to be very premium, though, especially the two I've written up here – and we'll doubtless learn more in the next couple of months before being able to order them widely.

