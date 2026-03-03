Apple claims its new Studio Display XDR is the "world's best" – 27-inch, 5K Retina and mini-LED

Quick Summary Apple has announced two Studio Display monitors, with a replacement for the six-year-old Pro Display XDR at last. Priced from £1,499 / $1,499, the new monitors each come with a 27-inch 5K Retina display, although the Studio Display XDR also sports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits brightness.

It's been a while but Apple has finally replaced its six-year-old Pro Display XDR with a new, cheaper model. And it claims the 27-inch Studio Display XDR is the "world's best", to boot.

Launched alongside an standard version, the Studio Display XDR features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display (5,120 x 2880) with 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 / Adobe RGB wide colour gamuts.

Its mini-LED backlight has over 2,000 local dimming zones to ensure there is minimal light bleed between pixels, while Adaptive Sync is also on board to adjust frame rates for smooth video playback or gaming.

The standard Studio Display [pictured above] is no slouch either. It also comes with a 27-inch 5K Retina display capable of brightness of up to 600 nits. It has P3 wide colour support, and houses a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera in its bezel.

It has a 60Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Apple)

You get two Thunderbolt 5 (120Gb/s) ports, along with two USB-C (10Gb/s) inputs, that's exactly the same as on the Studio Display XDR. Both monitors can also be spec'ed with Apple's Nano-texture glass on the front for a glare-free experience.

Both displays come with a built-in six-speaker system, including force-cancelling woofers. They support Spatial Audio for music and video playback when using Dolby Atmos.