MacBook Neo is compatible with the new Studio Displays, but there's a catch – and some Macs won't work at all

Quick Summary Apple has confirmed the MacBook Neo does support the new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR. However, the resolution will be capped at 4K, while Intel-powered Macs won't work with the new monitors at all.

It’s been a busy old week in terms of tech announcements. Not only have we been treated to multiple product reveals from Mobile World Congress, but Apple has announced a number of new devices – seven, in case you weren’t counting.

Alongside a new MacBook Air (M5) and MacBook Pros running the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, there were new Studio Display monitors announced, as well as a new colourful and cheaper MacBook – the MacBook Neo.

Strangely though, after its launch yesterday, there were some reports that the Neo wouldn't be compatible with either the new Studio Display or the Studio Display XDR.

According to 9to5Mac, the new MacBook wasn’t listed among the supported devices for either.

However, Apple has since confirmed that the MacBook Neo will work with the Studio Displays after all, but it will be scaled down to 4K 60Hz. The Studio Display supports 5K at 60Hz across its 27-inch screen, while the Studio Display XDR supports 5K at 120Hz.

Still, the MacBook Neo will work; you’ll just have to settle for a slightly reduced resolution. And considering its price, there’s a chance those opting for the MacBook Neo would be less worried than someone opting for a top-of-the-range MacBook Pro, anyway.

Which Macs will work with the new Studio Displays?

There's not such great news if you're still using an Intel-powered Mac – the new Studio Displays won’t be compatible with those at all.

If you want to use one of the new external displays and you have a Mac older than 2020, it might be time to consider an upgrade.

The Studio Displays are compatible with the following Mac and iPad models:

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021 and later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020 and later)

15-inch MacBook Air (2023 and later)

13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 2020 and later)

13-inch MacBook Neo (2026)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Pro (2023 and later)

24-inch iMac (2021 and later)

iPad Pro (M4 and M5)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd–6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st–4th generation)

iPad Air (M2, M3, and M4)

iPad Air (5th generation)