Best of MWC 2026: T3's award-winners from Mobile World Congress

It's March and that means it's the time of year when the mobile phone industry gets together for Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It's the centre of the universe as far as the year's best phones and connected devices are concerned.

That also means the T3 tech team has been on the ground scouring the halls, taking meetings and attending launches – check it out on the MWC 2025 live blog here – to find the very best to receive a coveted T3 Best of MWC 2026 Award.

So check out our top 10 selections below, with details to show what makes each of them so special.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept

(Image credit: Future)

In a category defying reveal – the Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept combines tablet and portable gaming setup like no other. This 11.6-inch folding tablet comes in keyboard-toting work mode, but also offers gaming controller sides that let you use it as a handheld.

While this can work with the full-sized tablet screen, there is also the option to fold it down to 7-inches. That saves on space for commuting, for example, and also on battery to power that display.

While this is a very exciting new concept, it's exactly that right now – a concept design shown off at the show. Here's hoping getting a T3 Award is enough to bump this into full production soon, so anyone can lay their hands on one in the near future.

TCL NXTPaper 70 Pro

(Image credit: TCL)

Another deserving member of the T3 Awards comes from TCL in the form of a smartphone that uses a next-level display. The TCL NXTPaper 70 Pro features a 6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz NXTPaper 4.0 AMOLED Display.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the name suggests, this gets you all the battery saving, reflection-free and anti-glare reading of a Kindle, yet with the resolution, colour and refresh rates of a flagship smartphone.

That should mean the best of both worlds with great battery performance, ease on your eyes, yet still with the capabilities to display anything you could need on a smartphone.

This also comes packing a 50-megapixel 1.0um OIS camera, up to 512GB storage and 24GB of RAM, plus a built-in stylus and AI smarts baked right in.

It even polarises the light, and uses blue light purification to mimic daylight, and ensure reduced visual tiredness even with extended use.

Eufy C28

(Image credit: Eufy)

The latest Eufy C28 comes with a 5-in-1 docking station and is a powerhouse of a robot vacuum that manages to keep the price down while packing in features.

Not only can this offer a powerful 15,000Pa of suction, but it'll keep going freely thanks to its anti-tangle DuoSpiral brush tech. That makes short work of dust and hair alike. It mops too, using the HydroJet roller mopping system.

That 5-in-1 station is there for dust emptying, mop washing, water refilling, hot-air drying, and wastewater collection, all without you having to touch a thing. It makes this a genuine clean-it-all solution for extended periods without human interaction needed. That – and now this award – could make the C28 one of the best robot vacuum cleaners around.

Crucially, all this is priced at an impressively affordable £649 or €599 – a great option for those that won't go for the due-soon flagship Eufy Omni S2.

Honor Magic V6

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor Magic V6 has taken MWC by storm – despite plenty of other phones launching too – with the claim that its best folding phone to date is packing the biggest battery too.

At just 8.75mm when folded, and with 7.95-inch unfolded and 6.52-inch folded screens, the Magic V6 manages to also cram in a whopping 6,660mAh battery.

It's got a crease depth that's been reduced by 44% over its predecessor, as well, while still offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

Everything is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip – making it the first foldable the company has released with a flagship-level processor at its core. Honor has gone all in.

Anker Soundcore Space 2

(Image credit: Anker)

The Anker Soundcore Space 2 headphones play to the company's strength of offering high-quality audio performance at a more affordable price than a lot of the other best noise-cancelling headphones. This model has had some serious sonic upgrades over the first gen.

These cans come packing Hi-Res certification, LDAC support for lossless, plus 40mm drivers for plenty of power and range. Battery life is also impressive, with 50 hours of ANC use on a charge, or 70 hours with ANC off. Plus, a five-minute charge will give you a massive four hours of listening.

The noise-cancelling has been enhanced with a focus on low-frequency, making these ideal for flights or commutes where engines and track sounds can be cut out. All that and the cost stays low at just £129.99 / $129.99 / €129.99, in white, black or minty green.

Xgimi MemoMind Memo One

(Image credit: Future)

Xgimi – the projector brand – showed off its sub-brand,