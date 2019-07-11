Best tablet 2019: slim, stylish and powerful slates

If you're looking for the very best tablet of 2019, you don't want to cut corners: you want something that's sleek, versatile, packed with power, and able to cope with everything you need it to do... and that's where we come in.

Here we'll guide you to the very best iPads, Android tablets and Windows tablets on the market right now. For a lot of people, the new 2019 iPad Air is going to be the most appealing, but the best tablet is actually going to be different for everyone.

Indeed, there's currently a whole host of top-quality tablets on the market right now, able to meet every budget and preferred screen size – so no matter what your requirements are, we can pick out the best tablet for you.

In 2019, the sheer choice of tablets can be overwhelming. Finding something that ticks all the important boxes - versatility, power, capability and looks - can be a real challenge, but that's where we come in. In this guide, you'll browse the very best Apple iPads, Android tablets and Windows tablets available on the market today, with each device broken down to give you a clear and easy-to-consume overview.

As of right now, the impressive 2019 iPad Air is proving a real hit with tablet users of all backgrounds, but often the 'best' tablet is often down to what you're looking for and what kind of tasks you want to perform. So we've collected together devices with a wide variety of purposes and price points to ensure there's a model that's ideally suited to you and your tablet needs.

Of course, sinking some hard-earned cash into a new tablet can be a tricky experience, so to alleviate your worries we've put together some helpful buying advice on what to look out for and what to consider.

To keep you in the know on the very latest models across the tablet spectrum in 2019, we've rounded up the best devices you can buy right now, ranging from traditional tablet designs all the way through to kid-focused devices and budget tablets. Simply scroll down to find a set of dedicated lists.

How to choose the best tablet for you in 2019

More than ever before, choosing a tablet is about choosing an ecosystem. If you plump for a Kindle Fire you're electing to join Amazon’s ecosystem, which is based on Android but does its own proprietary thing with its own proprietary App Store.

Go for Android and you're betting on Google, even though Google's enthusiasm for tablets is tepid t the moment – it seems to prefer Chromebooks that also double as tablets. If you go for an iPad you're embracing Apple, and if you buy a Windows tablet you're going down the Microsoft road.

There are pros and cons of each. Apple and Amazon are the safest for kids, and Apple the most secure. Android has arguably the worst user experience, and Windows fewer really good tablet apps. But it really comes down to what you want to do, and what apps you intend to do it with.

As far as the hardware goes, screen size is perhaps the most important factor. Right now 7 inches seems too small when smartphones are just a fraction smaller, while anything over 11 inches is difficult to carry around. On-board storage can be paltry too, so look out for expansion options and/or good cloud storage services.

The best tablets 2019: get the best tablet for you now

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch

1. Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) If you need to go Pro, and need to go big, this is the only tablet for you Specifications Weight: 631g Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm OS: iOS 12.1 Screen size: 12.9 Resolution: 2048 x 2732 pixels CPU: Apple A12X Bionic RAM: 6GB or 4GB Storage: 1TB or 64/256/512GB Battery: 9720 mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Unbelievably powerful and slick + Great battery life + New Pencil is great

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) is the largest, most powerful tablet we've ever seen from Apple. Indeed, its 12.9-inch, 2048 x 2732 pixel display is a thing of real beauty, while its incredibly powerful A12X Bionic processor is a technical marvel, rapidly crunching through any task you through at it.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch review (2018)

There's a top-level supporting suite of tech and features, too, including a capacious and long-lasting 9720 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage space, as well as 4K video capture functionality and support for Apple's great new Apple Pencil, too. The tablet runs the latest iOS and comes installed with four powerful speakers behind the screen, which make consuming media a joy.

In our review of the all new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, T3's own Matt Bolton concluded that it is "the best tablet on the market – it's slick, the design is class-leading, and it's insanely powerful, which means it's only going to get more capable with updates as time goes on." Enough said.

iPad Air 2019

2. Apple iPad Air 2019 The best iPad tablet for a lot of people Specifications Weight: 456g Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 10.5 Resolution: 1668 x 2224 CPU: Apple A12 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64GB/256GB Battery: TBC Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + As powerful as the 12.9" + Exceptional audio + Incredibly quick

This technically the iPad Air 3, but is more like the second-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro – it's that latter 2017 tablet that the 2019 version of the iPad Air is replacing in the Apple line-up. The dimensions and screen stay largely the same, but the internal processor gets a boost.

Apple Pencil support is here, but only for the first-gen stylus. There's smart connector for a keyboard too, so this is a slightly better proposition than the entry-level iPad for serious typists. It's also a little more expensive too, of course...

Price-wise and specs-wise this sits in the middle of the Apple iPad tablet range at the moment, and that should tell you all you need to know about whether it's the best tablet for you. It's a really good balance of price, performance and portability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 The best Android tablet in the world Specifications Weight: 482g Dimensions: 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm OS: Android 8.1 Oreo Screen size: 10.5 Resolution: 1600 x 2560 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM: 4GB/6GB Storage: 64/256GB Battery: 7300 mAh Rear camera: 13MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Beautifully bright and sharp display + Enviable design that grabs the eye + S Pen stylus is impressive and comes in the box

As we noted in our official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review, this slate is the best Android tablet available today, combining powerful internal hardware with a quality bright and crisp screen, quality stylus that comes free in the box, and excellent (for a tablet) audio system.

Compare the Tab S4 to the above Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) and it gets clobbered, but then again you should fully expect that considering the Apple tablet costs twice as much as the Samsung slate.

Compare the Tab S4 to the standard iPad, however, and things get a lot tighter with, for our money, the Samsung tablet just about getting the nod due to its superior hardware overall.

The fact of the matter is, though, that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the best tablet for users already hooked into the Android ecosystem on the market today in 2019. Give the Tab S5e a look as well though (see below).

4. Apple iPad mini (2019) The best small tablet you can buy Specifications Weight: 300g Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 7.8 inches Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels CPU: Apple A12 RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/256GB Battery: 5124 mAh Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + So portable and light + Packed with power + Tons of brilliant optimised apps and games Reasons to avoid - Smaller screen is less versatile - Design's pretty outdated

The iPad mini is now a little powerhouse of a tablet, packing in an incredible fast Apple A12 processor (the same as the iPad Air above, and the same generation as the iPad Pro, though in a less powerful form).

This turns the iPad mini into a fantastic creativity machine – with a wide-colour high-res display and Apple Pencil support, it’s a beautiful little machine for drawing on or editing photos. It’s capable of handling huge raw photography files, editing multiple 4K videos at once, creating music projects with loads of tracks… you name it, the iPad mini can power it.

Being such a small size and weighing barely anything, that makes it the ideal ‘throw it in your bag every day’ companion. It’s also great for games, of course, or entertainment (though the screen isn’t OLED, which makes it weaker for movie viewing than the Samsung Tab S4 above).

But while the iPad mini has all the strengths of iOS – including its huge collection of dedicated apps and stable performance even when multitasking – the smaller screen means it can’t always make the most of them. This isn’t suited to office-style productivity (spreadsheets, documents, etc), just due to the size of the screen and how that limits what you can see when multi-tasking.

If it’s a versatile productivity machine you want, the iPad Air is better. If it’s a media-watching machine, the better speakers and OLED screen on the Samsung Tab S4 are maybe a better bet. But as a fun super-portable tablet you can do anything on, this is impossible to beat.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch

5. Apple iPad 9.7 (2018) The 2018 iPad is the sweet spot in Apple's current lineup: Pro features without the Pro price. Specifications Weight: 469g Dimensions: 240x169.5x7.5mm OS: iOS 11 Screen size: 9.7 Resolution: 2048x1536 CPU: Apple A10 Fusion RAM: Unknown Storage: 32/128GB Battery: Unknown Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 1.2MP Reasons to buy + It's the best value iPad + Apple Pencil support + It's almost an iPad Pro

Absolutely one of the best tablets money can buy in 2019, the 2018 9.7-inch iPad is simply a cracking all-rounder, especially for the price.

The iPad is nearly an iPad Pro. Its screen is 9.7" (compared to 11" or 12.9") and it makes do with a slower processor, but it's still very nippy and is going to save you a lot of money compared with the Pro (and Air) editions. In other words, you're not paying for powers and features you won't use.

The cheapest iPad Pro is £619, or £769 for the 12.9-inch model. The iPad starts at £319. It's not a direct rival to the pricier Pro models, but you really need to be sure you need the marginally better camera, display and speakers if you're going to spend twice as much money on a Pro.

Read the full review: New Apple iPad (2018)

Adding a TrueTone screen and stereo speakers would make it more of a killer product but as it is, Apple still makes the mid-range tablet to beat. It's sure to continue to dominate its market, even if owners of iPads from the last few years have little reason to upgrade. Why buy anything else?

Microsoft Surface Go

6. Microsoft Surface Go The best tablet running Windows 10 Specifications Weight: 1.15 pounds Dimensions: 245 x 175 x 8.3mm OS: Windows 10 Screen size: 10-inch Resolution: 1,800 x 1,200 CPU: 1.6GHz Intel Pentium Gold RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: Unknown Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 5MP Reasons to buy + Brilliant ergonomics + Fantastic pen and keyboard + Can run full fat Windows 10

In our official Microsoft Surface Go review we concluded that:

"The Microsoft Surface Go is a pro-level tablet computer that successfully breaks into the market traditionally dominated by the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab ranges. It doesn't quite match the slickness of its rivals, but then again its rivals don't have the flexibility of Windows."

And that, simply put, is why this compact and stylish Windows 10 tablet sits so highly in our best tablets guide – it offers something that the other tablets in this list don't, and it does so at an attractive price point, too. A well-made and stylish tablet, with solid internal hardware and screen, and running Windows 10, is a rare thing.

The best tablet on the market in 2019 for users who demand the Windows 10 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e The best Android tablet for value for money Specifications Weight: 400g Dimensions: 245 x 160 x 5.5mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 10.5-inches Resolution: 1600 x 2560 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 670 RAM: 4GB/6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Battery: 7040mAh Rear camera: 13MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + A genuinely good Android tablet + Sharp, vibrant screen + Four-speaker sound by AKG

This is Samsung's newest tablet, and while not quite as powerful as the Samsung Tab S4, it's probably better value for money – if your needs aren't that demanding and you want a well-built Android tablet with an excellent screen, the Samsung Tab S5e definitely stands out as one of the best tablets of 2019.

You don't get any official stylus with this, so you can't give your fingers a rest, but there is an official keyboard dock and cover (available as an optional extra) if you need to do a lot of typing.

Bear in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 may well be out before the end of the year, though it's unlikely to beat this 'e' edition for bang for buck. It's absolutely one of the best tablets out there in 2019 if you want to go with Android.

Surface Pro 6

8. Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (2018) One of the very best Windows 10 devices of any kind and a superb choice for power users Specifications Weight: 770g Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5mm OS: Windows 10 Home Screen size: 12.3-inches Resolution: 2736 x 1824 CPU: Intel Core i5 or i7 RAM: 8GB/16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Battery: up to 13.5 hours video playback Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 5MP Reasons to buy + PC power, tablet portability + Full Windows experience + Premium design and build

The most recent Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 6 released in 2018, takes everything that has made the Surface Pro such a success and built on top of it – including adding the option of a rather stylish matte black option, if you're interested.

It's undoubtedly one of the best tablets of 2019 because of the way it combines the full power of Windows 10 with the versatility of tablet functionality. It's a very good tablet and a very good laptop as well, with the help of the Surface Type Cover (which you'll have to buy as an optional extra).

Speaking of optional extras, the Surface Pen is another extra you can fork out for if you want the very best the Surface Pro has to offer. A variety of configurations are available to match your budget and performance needs, but whichever setup you opt for, this is recommended.

Pixel Slate

9. Google Pixel Slate A pretty decent tablet from Google Specifications Weight: 731g Dimensions: 291 x 202 x 7mm OS: Chrome OS Screen size: 12.3-inch Resolution: 3000 x 2000 CPU: Intel Celeron, m3, i5 or i7 RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Very nice display + Premium design + Chrome OS and Android combined

As we mentioned above, Google seems to have given up on pushing out its own Android tablets, settling instead for Chrome OS tablets that can also run Android apps – and that's where the Pixel Slate comes in.

Easy to use as a tablet, it transforms into a makeshift Chromebook thanks to the official keyboard accessory you can pick up (it's an optional extra unfortunately, like the official Pixel stylus).

Read the full review: Google Pixel Slate

The combination of Chrome OS and Android actually works pretty well, because you get the full desktop web experience, plus everything from the Google Play Store as well. Those Android apps really help when you're offline, for example.

As far as specs go, you can pack this with some really impressive internal components – though of course you're going to have to pay for them. We'd advise going for the best spec you can afford.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

10. iPad Pro 11 (2018) An all-round powerhouse from Apple Specifications Weight: 468g Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm OS: iOS 12 Screen size: 11-inch Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels CPU: A12X Bionic Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB microSD slot: No Battery: 7,812mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Serious processing power + Pencil magnetically clips to device Reasons to avoid - Extra peripherals are expensive

As of right now, the iPad Pro 11 (2018) is one of the most powerful tablets you can buy and a flagship for the iPad range. It's Apple's most versatile two-in-one device yet - that is, if you're willing to fork out for extra cost for the keyboard cover folio as it's not included as standard. Nevertheless, the iPad Pro 11 is a beast of tablet. This sleek 11-inch model even has a magnetic pen that clips straight onto the device for easy storage.

It'll run apps and games without breaking a sweat (making it ideal for word processing on the go), but iOS 12 does have its limitations so while the iPad 11 Pro has the power to rival some laptops, its operating system can sometimes be a little inflexible. However, it's still the best two-in-one from Apple so far.

While it's a few year behind the most recent models, the Apple iPad Pro 10.5 is still a powerful tablet in 2019. (Image credit: Apple)

11. Apple iPad Pro 10.5 An elder flagship model still proving its worth Specifications Weight: 469g Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm OS: iOS 11 Screen size: 10.5-inch Resolution: 1668 x 2224 CPU: A10X Fusion RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB microSD slot: No Battery: 8,134mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Still a fantastic touchscreen + Fast and reliable Reasons to avoid - Better models available

While the iPad Pro 10.5 is no longer the flagship device in Apple's increasingly large ecosystem of tablets, it's still one of the most powerful and reliable portable devices out there. If the 9.7 version is a little on the small side, that added screen real estate (with a lovely 1668 x 2224 resolution), all your favourite apps, games and video streaming services really get the justice they deserve.

The ProMotion tech in said screen gives everything from word processing to gaming a noticeable fluidity, something made all the more apparent by the much thinner bezels all around it. Add in support for Apple Pencil and Apple Keyboard, and the iPad Pro 10.5 becomes a multi-tasking powerhouse for the productive tablet users out there.

The best tablets for kids 2019: find the best tablet for children of all ages

If you've got a kid or two, chances are you're in the market for one of the best kids tablets of 2019.

That's because if you’ve ever tried to pry an iPad from a four-year-old's fingers you'll know just how alluring tablets are for kids of any age. And if like us you're on first-name terms with your local mobile device screen repairer, you'll know that it’s best to keep the kids away from your own devices.

The good news is that there's never been a better time to buy a tablet for your beloved child or children, and you don't even need to spend as much money as you might think.

Our favourite tablet for kids at the moment is the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition thanks to its combination of usability and a cheap price.

Bear in mind storage space, speed and processing power. This may sound a bit like gobbledygook to you, so our list provides you with all the information you require to make an informed purchase. Keep an eye out for kids tablets that have the option to increase the storage if you are unsure of how the tablet will be used.

How to choose the best kids' tablet for your child

Our priorities are very different when we're buying for children of course. Processing power matters much less than parental controls and long battery life, and exterior design doesn’t matter when it's going to spend all its time in a protective case, covered in crumbs.

For younger children we think parental control options are paramount: it's all too easy for a child to stumble upon content that's utterly inappropriate on popular sites such as YouTube.

If you’re considering an Apple, Android or Amazon (rebranded Android) tablet then the choice of apps isn't an issue, but with proprietary tablets the selection is much more limited and sometimes much more expensive.

It's worth thinking about what your child is likely to want in a year from now, not just today: a child that's quite happy with Peppa Pig clips now may well be a proficient platform gamer just months later. A tablet that can't grow with your child is a tablet that'll end up gathering dust.

Without any further ado let's find the best tablets for children of all ages.

Our pick of the best tablets for kids to buy today

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

1. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Incredible value for money, but never pay the full price Specifications Best for: Value for money Battery life: 8 hours Case Included: Yes Age Range: 3-12 Reasons to buy + Exceptionally cheap + Superb library + Good parental controls

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is currently £99.99, but don't pay that: Amazon seems to cut its price for every sales promotion from Prime Day and Black Friday to We Haven't Had A Sales Event For Two Weeks Day. At nearly £100 it's good value; at nearer £70 it's a steal. We have two in the house, and they're in constant use.

What makes the Fire 7 so good isn't just the price, it's the Amazon ecosystem. It comes with a year of Amazon Fire for Kids, which means your children can download tons of apps and content from the likes of Disney without paying anything. The parental controls are excellent and the provided case is nice and tough (and in the unlikely event that you break the case, Amazon will send you a new one for free).

LeapFrog Platinum 7

2. LeapFrog Platinum 7 Incredibly tough with a great range of educator-approved apps, but apps and games are expensive Specifications Best for: Peace of mind Battery Life: Over 5 hours Case Included: Yes Age Range: 3-9 Reasons to buy + Safe environment + Really tough + Educator-approved apps

When you buy an Apple, Android or Amazon tablet you still need to supervise things: the ads in some age-appropriate games are anything but, and even apparently innocuous apps such as YouTube Kids can contain really disturbing content.

That's not an issue with the LeapPad, which lives in its own educator-approved world. You can be confident that no matter what app your child uses, they're not going to be interrupted with a screaming advert for Gory Hell Exploding Innards 3.

It's been designed with education in mind and boasts first-class parental controls along with a library of over 1,000 educator-approved apps (ten come with the device), and that’s both its strength and its weakness: the library is good, but the content is expensive. For example, the Paw Patrol problem solving game is £7.50 as a digital download; Paw Patrol apps on the iPad are £1.99.

Apple iPad

3. Apple iPad The latest grown-up iPad is great for children and teenagers too, but as it's Apple it'll cost you Specifications Best for: All-round performance Battery Life: 11 hours Case Included: No Age Range: Any Reasons to buy + It's an iPad + Apple Pencil support for students + iOS 12 has great parental controls

At £319 the iPad isn't cheap – you can buy three Kindle Fires for the same cash – but it’s hands down the best tablet for anybody of any age unless you want to spend even more on an iPad Pro. Apple's family sharing makes it easy to manage kids' apps and subscriptions, the already decent parental controls will get a massive upgrade with the imminent iOS 12, and if your child is older and studying or about to study at university you can get an educational discount.

£319 sounds like a lot, but it's actually £80 less than the iPad Mini. That has more storage but the bigger iPad is more powerful, and we can't think of many reasons to want a smaller, more expensive iPad when the normal one is so good.

One thing the iPad isn't is tough. Our resident 4-year-old scratched our iPad's supposedly tough glass in seconds, and we've lost track of the smashed iPad screens we've had over the years. Replacing iPad screens isn't cheap and the results are often disappointing, so a really good, child-proof case isn't an optional extra: it's essential.

Asus ZenPad 3S 10

4. ASUS ZenPad 3S 10 Require a kid-friendly device with adult performance features? This tablet gives you the best of both worlds Specifications Best for: Android users Battery Life: Up to 10 hours Case Included: : No Age Range: 3 upwards Reasons to buy + Large storage capacity + Advanced performance features

Why purchase a device for the adults and a device for the children when the Asus ZenPad 3S 10 is great for both? Unlike the first two products in this list, we wouldn’t call this device particularly 'kiddified'.

It doesn't come with a protective case and it doesn't come with any parental controls or child-friendly apps installed. So why is it on our list of the best tablets for kids? The good thing is, the installation of these functions is perfectly possible with the Android platform. And with the hi-res display, your children won't have any complaints when watching their wonderful programs in the back of the car either!

This is a great tablet for children who don't want their kids spending hours in front of tech as you can completely control what goes on it and it has the added bonus of Mum and Dad being able to use it when the little nippers are in bed.

iPad Mini

5. Apple iPad Mini 2019 Is your mini-me hankering after an iPad Mini? Find out why it's not a bad shout after all Specifications Best for: Long-lasting investment Battery Life: Up to 10 hours Case Included: No Age Range: 3 upwards Reasons to buy + Hi-res display + Multi-functions

Now that Apple has remembered about the iPad Mini, it's actually a decent device for those with small hands who want a bit of premium hardware to play around with. The A12 Bionic chip inside this 7.9-inch tablet is going to cope with everything your kids can throw at it and then some.

This being Apple, it's expensive of course – this is going to cost you significantly more than an Amazon tablet, but then you might consider the extra software slickness and choice of apps worth the outlay.

It really depends how old your kids are and exactly what they want to do with their tablet, but if they're more about video watching and app usage and less about scribbling with crayon all over their devices, the new iPad Mini is worth a look.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

6. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition How about the most upgraded version of the Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet? Specifications Best for: Older children value Battery Life: 12 hours Case Included : Yes Age Range: 3-12 years Reasons to buy + Like an HD 7, but bigger + Comes with 32GB storage

The HD 8 is an inch larger diagonally than the HD 7, and it doubles the internal storage, ups the speakers from mono to stereo with Dolby Atmos support and gets another 4 hours of its battery. As with the 7, don't pay the RRP: wait for Amazon to discount it.

It also offers 4 more hours of battery life to give 12 hours in total – great if you're planning on a long-haul trip to Disneyland in the near future! As an added bonus, the screen is a higher resolution, which means if you want to take it away for half an hour (good luck with that!) to catch up with your own telly, you can do so without compromising on picture quality.

As with the Amazon Fire 7, parental controls and a year of Fire For Kids Unlimited is included too. If your kids have already got a tablet and you are looking to upgrade, this feature-rich option is a great buy.

Kids Tablet PC Ainol Q88 Android 4.4

7. 7-inch Kids Tablet PC Ainol Q88 Android 4.4 If you know your kids are gonna wreck the device in 5 mins, give this cheapie a go. Specifications Best for: Parents on a budget Battery Life: 6 hours Case Included: Yes Age Range: 2-9 years Reasons to buy + Wallet Friendly + Access to loads of features on Google Play

It may be the cheapest on our list but in terms of what you get for your money, it's a very good-value buy. Coming with its own coloured case, this 7" kids tablet arrives primed and ready to be dropped and drooled over while providing children with a safe and controlled platform on which to access their favourite apps, videos and programs.

It comes with 8GB of available storage and a further 64GB is available to purchase if necessary. As mentioned, it is a little basic when it comes to resolution and performance power, but it's more than adequate for the kids. If you have younger children and you've been toying with the idea of getting them a tablet, try this one.

Lenovo Tab 3 10 Plus

8. Lenovo Tab 3 10 Plus It's cheap, it's cheerful, it's splash-proof and it's dust-proof. Probably not jam-proof, though Specifications Best for: Budget Android Battery Life: 12 hours Case Included: No Age Range: Any Reasons to buy + Half the price of an iPad + 10-inch display + Solid performance, if unspectacular

There are tons, and we mean tons, of budget Android tablets out there – although it’s safe to say they’ve never really been a priority for Google, so the Android tablet experience isn’t as nice as Apple's iPad or Amazon's Fire. But who cares, when Lenovo can give you a ten-inch tablet running Android 6 for half the price of an iPad?

We’re picking Lenovo here because its tablets are well screwed together and widely discounted: where the 32GB model has an RRP of £199, it's widely available for £50 less from the usual suspects.

The quad-core processor is fine, the 12-hour battery life is useful for travelling, it's not going to fall to pieces as you use it and you can install your own parental control app from the Google Play Store. If you want something as big as an iPad for half the price, this is well worth considering.

Best budget tablets 2019: get great performance for very little money

If you're looking for one of the best budget tablets of 2019 then we've got exactly what you're looking for in this final list. We've reviewed and rated all the best tablets and curated this ultimate list of most affordable slates that still pack a quality punch.

And, unless you're crunching through some 4K video editing or wanting to run the most demanding mobile games out there, a tablet doesn't really have to do much – a bit of web browsing here, a spot of Netflix watching there, and that's about the extent of it.

That's why for many people a cheap, budget tablet is actually a perfect fit. It's just a question of which of these cheap tablets is the best one for you.

Kids too can benefit from a cheap and cheerful tablet, and don't necessarily need all the bells and whistles of an iPad Pro. With that in mind we present our picks for the best budget tablets that you can buy right now, complete with the pros and cons of each.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) A tablet you can rely on Specifications Weight: 469g Dimensions: 245.2 x 149.4 x 7.5mm OS: Android 9 Pie Screen size: 10.1 inches Resolution: 1200 x 1920 CPU: Exynos 7904 RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB Battery: 6,150mAh Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 5MP Reasons to buy + Bold and spacious screen + Polished Android skin

Newly revamped for 2019, the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A follows on from its predecessors by offering some very decent specs for a very decent price. Okay, it's not going to come first in any performance benchmarks, but it'll do everything you need it to.

Add to that a very nice-looking, very spacious 10.1-inch screen, and the latest version of Android, and you can see why this is definitely worth a place on our list of best budget tablets – you don't often get a screen this good at this price.

This being Samsung, you can rely on a certain level of build quality and software finesse even at this price, and as long as you don't need the latest and greatest components under the hood, this tablet will do you very well indeed.

Amazon Fire HD 10

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 One of the leaders of the budget pack Specifications Weight: 500g Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm OS: Android 5.1 Screen size: 10.1 inches Resolution: 1200 x 1920 CPU: Mediatek MT8173 RAM: 2GB Storage: 32/64GB Battery: 3830mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Large, high-resolution screen + Solid build quality

Amazon makes some of the best budget tablets around, offering decent hardware at compelling prices, but there's a big caveat: no Google Play Store access, so not as wide a choice of apps as you might be used to, with major absentees including Gmail and YouTube.

If you can live with that (you still get apps like Netflix, Plex and Facebook), then the Fire 10 HD has a good size screen, plenty of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life. These Fire tablets tend to be better built than other budget slates too, and are going to last you.

Huawei MediaPad T3

3. Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch) Huawei class in a budget tablet Specifications Weight: 460g Dimensions: 229.8 x 159.8 x 8mm OS: Android 7.0 Screen size: 9.6 inches Resolution: 800 x 1280 CPU: Snapdragon 425 RAM: 2/3GB Storage: 16/32GB Battery: 4800mAh Rear camera: 5MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Large screen with a good resolution + Well-designed and lightweight

You know you're going to get well-built, well-designed hardware from Huawei, and so it is with the 10-inch MediaPad T3. There's that capacious screen, plus internal specs that won't set the world alight but will handle all of the basic tasks you'll want to do on it.

Huawei's take on Android isn't the best-looking or intuitive out there, but you can easily customise the interface, and you do get access to all the big name apps you're going to want. If you don't need a tablet that's blazingly fast, the MediaPad T3 is fantastic value.

Amazon Fire HD 8

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 A compromise of price and power Specifications Weight: 369g Dimensions: 214 x 128 x 9.7mm OS: Android 5.1 Screen size: 8.0 inches Resolution: 800 x 1280 CPU: Mediatek MT8163 RAM: 1.5GB Storage: 16/32GB Battery: 3210mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Very decent screen for the price + Battery life that will last all day

Find the Amazon Fire HD 10 (above) a bit too big and expensive? We present to you the Fire HD 8 instead, offering a little less screen space for quite a lot less money. With Alexa, Netflix, Facebook, Spotify, Amazon Video and so on, you can do a lot with this tablet.

As with all the Fire tablets, its design and build makes it look more expensive than it is, though as we mentioned with the Fire HD 10, you don't have access to the Google Play Store – that means you can't get Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube and other Google apps.

Asus ZenPad 8

5. Asus ZenPad 8 A lot of tablet for your money Specifications Weight: 350g Dimensions: 209 x 123 x 8.5mm OS: Android 6.0 Screen size: 8.0 inches Resolution: 800 x 1280 CPU: Mediatek MT8163 RAM: 1/2GB Storage: 8/16GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 5MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Strong balance of price and performance + Screen is big enough for most tasks

You'll find a lot of budget Android tablets out there by brands you've never heard of, but with an Asus gadget you know there's some hardware heritage here. The ZenPad 8 is an appealing compromise of price and performance, and it's a solidly put together tablet.

Despite its budget status, it's a relatively thin and light tablet, with perhaps the cameras and the screen resolution the more obvious cost-cutting areas. It comes loaded with a bunch of Asus apps too, so some uninstalling work is required if you don't want them.

Lenovo Tab 4

6. Lenovo Tab 4 (8-inch) A solid all-rounder Specifications Weight: 310g Dimensions: 211 x 124 x 8.2mm OS: Android 7.0 Screen size: 8.0 inches Resolution: 800 x 1280 CPU: Snapdragon 425 RAM: 2GB Storage: 16/32GB Battery: 4850mAh Rear camera: 5MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Impressive battery life

Lenovo's Android tablet line-up is a little confusing, but here we're talking about the 8-inch version of the Tab 4 (there are four Tab 4s in total – keep up at the back). It's the cheapest of the bunch, but still offers enough build quality and performance to keep most satisfied.

At this price and with these specs you're going to be sticking to the basics, but the Tab 4 is fine for media consumption and a little light web work. What's more, the tablet is well put together, and can give you a whopping 12 hours of total battery life if you use it carefully.

Amazon Fire 7

7. Amazon Fire 7 At the budget end of budget Specifications Weight: 295g Dimensions: 192 x 115 x 9.6mm OS: Android 5.1 Screen size: 7.0 inches Resolution: 600 x 1024 CPU: Mediatek MT8127 RAM: 1GB Storage: 8GB/16GB Battery: 2980mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Doesn't cost you much at all + Works well with Amazon services

Lastly in our pick of Amazon Fire tablets (see above for the others), we have the cheapest and the smallest of the lot – at this price it's almost a no-brainer. You've got four sharp colours to pick from, Alexa on board, and up to eight hours of battery life.

Be under no illusions though, with the specs inside, you're only going to be able to stick to the basics (think media consumption and web browsing). Plus, as with the other Fire tablets, you're limited to the Amazon App Store, so you can't install any Google apps.

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

8. Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite (8-inch) A bargain from Huawei Specifications Weight: 310g Dimensions: 213.3 x 123.3 x 7.5mm OS: Android 7.0 Screen size: 8.0 inches Resolution: 1200 x 1920 CPU: Snapdragon 435 RAM: 3/4GB Storage: 16/64GB Battery: 4800mAh Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Solid specs and performance + Decent cameras for a budget tablet

We mentioned the Huawei MediaPad T3 above, and the M3 variant gives you some better specs for a bit more money, so it depends what matters to you most – as with the T3, you get the same quality craftsmanship and same slightly wonky software from Huawei.

You get a slightly better processor and camera, and improved RAM and storage options, and so on. The 8-inch model we've selected here means it's smaller than the 10-inch T3, but the resolution makes it sharper, and the tablet does come in a choice of screen sizes.

Acer Iconia One

9. Acer Iconia One (10.1-inch) Budget price, better-than-budget specs Specifications Weight: TBC Dimensions: 259 x 167 x 8.9mm OS: Android 6.0 Screen size: 10.1 inches Resolution: 1200 x 1920 CPU: Mediatek MT8163A RAM: 2GB Storage: 16/32/64GB Battery: 6100mAh Rear camera: 5MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Polished design and build + Two microUSB ports

With a design that's better than many budget tablets, the Iconia One is a perfectly fine choice for anyone wanting to pick up a tablet on the cheap. It does all the basics well, and according to Acer should give you around 10 hours of battery life with a mix of usage.

The dual microUSB ports are one of the more unusual touches on this tablet, for all your peripheral (or charging) needs, and the audio is another of the features where you get better performance than you might expect at this price – so perfect for movie watching.

Chuwi Hi10 Pro

10. Chuwi Hi10 Pro Windows 10, on the cheap Specifications Weight: 562

Chinese firm Chuwi might not be the most instantly recognisable brand name in this list, but don't let its relative obscurity put you off – it's pushing out some fine budget tablets running Windows 10, though the specs are of course more modest than on rival slates.

While Windows 10 is in theory more capable than Android, bear in mind that those low-end specs will make running the likes of Photoshop and iTunes difficult. If you want to go Microsoft though, and just need a tablet for basic tasks, then the Hi10 Pro fits the bill.