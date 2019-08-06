The very best iPad mini deals for August 2019

If you are looking for one of the best iPad mini deals then we at T3.com salute you. That's because we really rate the iPad mini and, honestly, it is one of the most attractive iPads in terms of price point right now because the series of newer models have left it relatively forgotten by many consumers.

And that means that even though it's not Black Friday yet, the iPad Mini is stupidly cheap. The iPad mini also comes in several different versions depending on how much you're prepared to spend, too, so there is literally an iPad mini for everyone.

Why is the iPad mini so good?

It's all thanks to Apple's skill of packing a full iPad's innards into a convenient and svelte 7-inch shell. Not only can you hold the iPad mini in one hand, these tablets are also extremely thin and light. They're ideal for use on the go.

Despite the iPad mini's small size, the battery still gives you a solid 10 hours of use, too. That's hugely impressive - so check out the best iPad mini deals below.

The best iPad mini 4 deals for July 2019

If you want a 7-inch iPad and you want the latest and greatest, the iPad mini 4 is the one for you. It's the best iPad mini yet and got full marks when we reviewed it late last year. The design is thinner than ever before, and thus it's much nicer to hold. The screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 is impressive given the more compact dimensions and the quality is very much welcome too - being able to use this fully in almost direct light again adds to the portability. Have a browse through the best iPad mini 4 deals available today:

The best iPad mini 3 deals for July 2019

Truth is that the iPad mini 3 wasn't all that popular when it came out. It was a good dela more expensive than the iPad 2 on launch and yet it offered very little extra. Many felt that it was Apple trying to get as much money from one design as possible and as such the reviews were a bit negative. But it was still a good tablet. It was still a bit better than the iPad 2 and so these days it's well worth picking up if you find that it falls into the correct price window. The best iPad mini 3 deals currently available are here:

The best iPad mini 2 deals for July 2019

The iPad mini 2 is definitely worth picking up if you want a great 7-inch tablet for as little money as possible. This is probably the best budget 7-inch tablet out there and still comes with super-sharp Retina display and plenty of powerful components. Check out the best iPad mini 2 deals below:

The best iPad mini deals for July 2019

It didn't have one of Apple's vaunted Retina displays and it's far less powerful than the latest models. But if you can find the mini for well under £200 it's definitely worth having a look. It will still do a great job of surfing the web and playing most apps so don't think that because it's a few years old it won't do most of what you ask of it. Here are the best iPad mini deals currently available: