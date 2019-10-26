Purple mattress deals: the cheapest prices ahead of Black Friday

A good Purple mattress deal can cut the price of the award-winning Purple mattress by up to $100. And you don't even need to wait for a Purple mattress Black Friday deal at the end of November to make a saving – there are good offers available right now.

Purple is one of the best mattress brands in the US, and our team is continually hunting through Purple mattress promo codes and discount codes to find the biggest offers. We’ve curated all the very best Purple mattress deals here on this page, so scroll down to see the lowest prices available anywhere.

Purple mattress: Get a FREE gift with every mattress purchase at Purple | Worth up to $129

Buy any Purple mattress directly from Purple, and you can add luxury Purple sheets or a Plush pillow to your order, for free. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

There are four Purple mattresses to choose between. The extremely popular Original Purple Mattress is the cheapest; next comes the mid-range Purple Hybrid mattress (also known as the Purple 2.0 mattress). Finally, at the top of the range is the customizable Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which comes in a choice of two different thicknesses: there's the Purple 3.0 Hybrid Premier mattress, or the Purple 4.0 Hybrid Premier mattress. You'll find more info on each below.

All four mattresses feature Purple's patented Purple Grid technology – a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel material that intelligently flexes under pressure, supporting your body where you most need it.

And all four are excellent: Purple is one of the best mattress brands in the US. Read on for today’s best Purple mattress deals, discounts and promo codes for each model...

Pre-Black Friday Purple mattress deals

Original Purple Mattress deals This is the cheapest Purple mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: 7, Twin to Split King Depth: 9.5 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam Comfort: medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: $649 - $1,498 Reasons to buy + Very comfortable and supportive + Most affordable Purple mattress + Great for all sleeping styles Reasons to avoid - Only a two-inch Purple grid - Avoid if you weigh 250lb or more

The Original Purple mattress is half the price of the Purple Hybrid mattress (previously known as the All-New Hybrid mattress) and costs just a third the price of the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress. It’s the cheapest Purple mattress you can buy, but it still comes packed with Purple’s patented Smart Grid mattress tech – the Purple Grid – making the Original exceptionally good value for money.

So what's inside? On top, the Original Purple mattress comes with a decent two-inch Purple Grid layer. That’s thinner than the top-spec Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which boasts up to four inches. But it's the same thickness you get with the mid-range Purple Hybrid mattress.

The other two layers are foam, offering additional comfort and support. There's also added edge support – making this mattress even more supportive for anyone who sleeps on the edge of their bed – and a SoftFlex cover.

If you weigh 250lb or more, we’d recommend choosing the more supportive Purple Hybrid mattress, or the Hybrid Premier mattress, which come with an extra coil layer for added support. However, for most people the Original Purple mattress is an excellent choice of mattress, offering outstanding alignment and back support, at a more affordable price.

Purple 2.0 Hybrid Mattress deals Purple's mid-range mattress offers extra support and comfort Specifications Sizes: 6, Twin to Split King Depth: 10.5 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam, springs Comfort: medium firm Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: $1,299 - $2,598 Reasons to buy + Coil layer for extra support + Firmest Purple mattress + Cheaper than the Purple Hybrid Premium Reasons to avoid - More expensive than the Original

The medium-firm Purple Hybrid mattress - also known as the Purple Mattress 2 - is Purple’s mid-range option. It comes with the same two-inch Purple Grid layer as the cheaper Original mattress, but you also get a 7.5-inch layer of responsive pocket springs for enhanced pressure relief and support.

Plus, Purple says the springs “add years of durability” to your bed – making the Purple Hybrid mattress a better long-term investment than the Original.

If you weigh more than 250lb, this is the best Purple mattress to choose. It’s a little firmer than the other two, and the coils provide better resistance and support. That said, The Purple Hybrid has been designed to suit all body types and sleeping styles, and remains a very good choice for everyone.

Purple Hybrid Premier mattress deals The flagship Purple 3.0 and 4.0 Hybrid Premier mattresses are an excellent investment Specifications Sizes: 6, Twin XL to Split King Depth: 11.5-12.5 inches Turn: No Filling: Foam, springs Comfort: medium Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: $1,899 - $3,798 Reasons to buy + Customizable Purple Grid + Extremely comfortable + Very supportive Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Hybrid Premiere is Purple’s flagship mattress – and,as you’d expect, it doesn’t come cheap. There’s a choice of two: you can opt either for a three-inch Purple Grid layer (the Purple 3 Hybrid Premiere) or a four-inch layer (the Purple 4 Hybrid Premiere).

Both options give you more Purple Grid than any other Purple mattress, and even better alignment and back support. There’s also an increased sense of weightlessness while you’re sleeping.

Bear in mind that the extra Purple Grid also makes this mattress a little softer than the mid-range Purple Hybrid. It’s billed as medium-medium firm, which makes it particularly good for people who switch between their back, stomach, and side throughout the night. Again, though, the majority of sleepers will love the Purple Hybrid Premiere.

Purple mattress Black Friday deals: what we expect to see

Last year, the best Purple mattress Black Friday deal that we saw came from Purple itself. The brand slashed a cool $100 from the price of the Purple mattress and added a free Purple blanket – worth up to $199 – to every order. That’s great value.

The mattress industry is increasingly competitive, however, and we would expect to see the company offering even better Black Friday Purple mattress deals in 2019.

So what about the the retailers? Often, it’s at places like Amazon and Walmart that you see the biggest discounts applied and the best cheap mattress deals. Sears, for instance, reduced the price of some mattresses by up to 60 per cent over Black Friday last year. We’ve recently seen some big price drops on mattresses over at Walmart as well. We think there will be some huge bargains on mattresses again over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Should I wait for a Black Friday Purple mattress deal?

Good question. If you need a new mattress now, we wouldn’t advise waiting. There are a number of Purple mattress deals and discounts at the moment, and although you’ll probably save more money over Black Friday, the Purple mattress Black Friday discounts aren’t usually that big.

However, if you’re not in a hurry – and you feel that it’s really important that you make the biggest saving possible – then we would expect to see the best Purple mattress deals over Black Friay and Cyber Monday. Alternatively, if you’re not fully committed to a Purple mattress, then we also expect even bigger savings on other mattresses at the end of November.

