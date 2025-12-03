My favourite sleep app just got an AI-powered sleep coach – and I can’t wait to try it

QUICK SUMMARY Sleep Cycle has introduced Luma to its app, an AI-powered sleep coach that uses your sleep data to offer personalised advice. Luma is available for new Sleep Cycle users to try now, with existing users expected to get access from next year.

My favourite sleep app, Sleep Cycle has just introduced a new AI-powered sleep coach for its users. Called Luma, the sleep coach uses your sleep data to analyse your sleep before giving personalised guidance on how to improve it.

For those new to Sleep Cycle, it’s an app that acts as a sleep tracker , smart alarm clock and a sleep aid that’s designed to help you sleep better and wake more naturally. The app is almost like a sleep diary that tracks every aspect of your rest, while also offering music, relaxing guides and bedtime stories to aid it.

To track your sleep, Sleep Cycle uses your phone’s microphone as a motion detector to deduce when you're asleep before it starts tracking your sleep duration, quality and other factors like snoring and respiratory rate – see our full Sleep Cycle experience for more details.

This new upgrade means the Sleep Cycle app now comes with a first-of-its-kind AI-powered sleep coach. Using individual user data, natural language processing and real-time analysis, Luma helps you better understand your sleep habits and offers ways to improve it.

(Image credit: Jim McCauley)

I’ve always been skeptical of the accuracy of AI coaches, but Sleep Cycle has explained that Luma is “an adaptive system that learns from over three billion nights of real sleep data” and is grounded in science. Luma will also only work for users who have chosen to store their sleep data with Sleep Cycle and if they start a chat which requires Luma to use the data to offer insights.

How Luma works is after analysing weeks, months and even years of sleep data, it starts to learn and adapt to your sleep habits. From there, it’ll offer personalised sleep coaching which focuses on many different aspects, including sleep stages, snoring and stress.

I’m always looking for ways to improve my sleep, so Sleep Cycle’s Luma definitely sounds like it could be a new and smart way to do this. Available on the Sleep Cycle app, Luma is now available to new iOS users and will be rolling out to existing users early next year.