This clever sleep gadget will track your sleep completely hands-free

QUICK SUMMARY Ambient has launched its new Dreamie Sleep Assistant on Kickstarter, offering a fresh take on sleep tracking. It uses a microphone and environmental sensors to monitor sound, light, temperature and humidity, helping you understand how your surroundings affect your rest. It's currently available on Kickstarter from $269 (around £220) and shipping is expected to take place next month.

Whilst plenty of people swear by the best sleep trackers, it’s no secret that most of them need to be attached to you in some way. Whether it’s a band on your wrist or a ring on your finger, it can get annoying – especially if you hate the feeling of something touching you whilst you sleep. If that sounds familiar, you’ll definitely want to check this out.

The Dreamie Sleep Assistant takes a totally different approach. Instead of sitting on your body, it uses a microphone and environmental sensors to track your sleep. That means it listens for sound patterns whilst also measuring light, temperature and humidity to figure out whether your surroundings are helping or hindering your rest.

Right now, the gadget is live on Kickstarter, available for $269 (around £220) with the price expected to rise to $349 or £280. That doesn’t include shipping or taxes, and the first units are expected to ship in November 2025.

(Image credit: Ambient)

Design wise, the gadgets sounds thoughtfully made to suit your sleep environment. The touchscreen display is flicker-free and can be dimmed to an ultra-low brightness, showing the time in soft red light to avoid blue light disruption. It also has Bluetooth built-in, so you can listen to podcasts or calming sounds through headphones without disturbing anyone next to you.

The outer edge of the display acts as a volume dial, and you can adjust the brightness with a quick swipe across the top. Users can even set a different alarm for each day of the week, which is perfect if your sleep schedule changes between workdays and weekends.

Take a look at the Dreamie Sleep Assistant on Kickstarter now

(Image credit: Ambient)