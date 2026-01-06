OpenFit Pro could be Shokz’s breakthrough moment for open-ear noise reduction

Shokz has taken the wraps off its new flagship earbuds at CES 2026.

The company's new flagship model, the OpenFit Pro, is designed to address one of the biggest challenges in open-ear audio: delivering effective noise reduction without sealing the ear.

Shokz says this model represents its most advanced expression of open-ear technology to date.

Building on the foundation of the OpenFit 2+, the new workout headphones are said to combine a lightweight, ear-hugging frame with new hardware and intelligent processing to balance environmental awareness and immersive listening.

Between signal and silence

Instead of blocking sound physically, Shokz says it uses a triple-mic system and a new ear-adaptive algorithm that "predicts both external and in-ear noise with precision," then applies targeted processing in real time.

This means cafés, offices and gyms can feel more focused, while outdoor scenarios, such as running or cycling, still keep you aware of what’s happening around you.

The brand claims a synchronised dual-diaphragm driver powered by Shokz SuperBoost delivers richer bass and cleaner highs with better control, while Dolby Atmos optimisation with head tracking promises a more cinematic sense of space.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Shokz)

You can also fine-tune sound through presets and custom EQ profiles in the Shokz app.

Battery life reaches up to 12 hours per charge (up to 50 hours with the case), and a 10-minute top-up can unlock around 4 hours of listening.

Wireless charging, Bluetooth 6.1, multipoint pairing, IP55 protection, wear detection and physical buttons round out the spec sheet, while ultra-soft silicone and flexible titanium ear hooks are designed for long-term comfort and stability.

Available in black or white, the Shokz OpenFit Pro will retail at £219, with pre-orders opening from 6 January. US, AU and EU price TBC.

Head over to Shokz for more info and to preorder the new OpenFit Pro.