Dolby Audio on open-ear headphones? Shokz’s latest launch changes everything

Shokz has just dropped a brand-new flagship running headphone, the OpenFit 2+, bringing Dolby Audio and wireless charging to its innovative line-up.

Following closely on the heels of the OpenFit 2, the new OpenFit 2+ steps things up a level for users who want a more premium, spatial audio experience on the go.

Like the OpenFit 2, it uses a dual-driver system powered by Shokz’s DualBoost Technology – with one driver tuned for deep bass and the other for crisp mids and highs – but the OpenFit 2+ adds the extra dimension of Dolby Audio.

This is a big deal. In this price range, Dolby Audio support is rare for earbuds and headphones.

On open-ear headphones, it's practically unheard of.

High-end over-ear headphones, like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra, have Dolby Audio support, but they are nearly twice the price at RRP.

(Image credit: Shokz)

Another major upgrade is wireless charging, a first for Shokz open-ear true wireless earbuds.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simply place the charging case onto any compatible wireless charger for fuss-free top-ups, ideal for commuters, professionals, and anyone tired of plugging in cables.

Battery life remains impressive with up to 11 hours on a single charge and 48 hours total with the case.

There's also a 10-minute quick-charge feature that provides two hours of listening time, perfect for last-minute workouts or calls.

The OpenFit 2+ also comes with IP55 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, and four AI-enhanced microphones for crystal-clear calls, matching the durability and smarts expected from Shokz.

In terms of comfort, the new headphones feature a featherlight 9.4g construction and ultra-soft silicone finish, allowing all-day wear.

The OpenFit 2+ is available in black and grey colourways for £179 directly from Shokz and retailers like John Lewis and Selfridges.

The slightly cheaper OpenFit 2 (£169), which shares much of the design and dual-driver sound but skips Dolby Audio and wireless charging, is available in beige and black.