Google Pixel Watch 4 allegedly getting tech that could really save your life

Quick Summary A couple of new features will reportedly debut with the Google Pixel Watch 4 – including one that could literally save your life There are claims the new smartwatch will offer Breathing Emergencies.

We've gone several months with Google's next Pixel Watch remaining fairly under wraps compared to its forthcoming smartphones.

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have each leaked extensively and we've heard plenty about the next folding phone too, while rumours surrounding the smartwatch have been fairly light.

That's all started to change in the last couple of weeks, however. It was only the other day in fact, when we heard the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to retain the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset used in the Pixel Watch 3, but offer a larger battery and faster charging.

What features could the Pixel Watch 4 offer?

Now, the latest report comes from Android Headlines and details some of the features we can expect to see.

According to the site, the Google Pixel Watch 4 will expand the Personal Safety features on offer, adding both Emergency Satellite Communications and Breathing Emergencies to its already healthy roster (see what we did there?).

The Pixel Watch 3 already offers Emergency SOS, Crash Detection and Fall Detection and these new features are said to join them.

Android Headlines claims the Breathing Emergencies feature will alert you when the smartwatch detects low oxygen levels. That's thanks to its ability to continuously monitor SpO2.

The feature joins Loss of Pulse, which debuted on the Pixel Watch 3. This uses the heart rate sensor.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to look very similar to its predecessor, although Android Headlines also suggests it will be more repairable this time around. That should mean if you smash the screen or the battery needs replacing, it will be possible to do this without replacing the entire watch.

Of course, nothing is official just yet, but Google has now sent out invites to its next Made by Google event, which is where the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to debut alongside new Pixel 10 phones.

The event will take place on 20 August, so there are only a few weeks left to wait to see what the new smartwatch will bring to the table.