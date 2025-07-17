I had the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for less than 24 hours, and I'm already falling in love with it

Samsung announced its latest products last week, including new smartwatches, and just yesterday, I got my hands on what’s likely the most anticipated model: the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Fans have been asking Samsung to bring back the rotating bezel for years, and the company has finally listened. It’s back, but the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic feels noticeably different from its predecessor.

That’s thanks to a new design language that seems to define Samsung’s future direction. Inspired by last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra, it features what the brand calls a “cushion design”: a squircle shape with a square case and round watch face.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Combined with premium materials like a sapphire crystal lens, plus its size and heft, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic almost feels like a hybrid smartwatch. It leans closer in form and feel to a dress or dive watch, yet it’s packed with smart features.

Photos don’t do it justice. I saw the images at Samsung’s event and pored over the press renders, but unboxing the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic still managed to surprise me.

One size fits... most?

The Classic comes in just one size, 46mm, and two colours: Black or White. The size, in particular, might limit its appeal; users with smaller wrists may find it too bulky.

I’m fairly tall ( 6'1") and have a slender wrist, and I find the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic proportioned just right. It weighs 63.5g – noticeable, but not heavy – and it feels well balanced.

The 1.3" Super AMOLED screen peaks at 3,000 nits brightness with a 438 x 438 resolution, and it looks crisp and deliciously vibrant. The default watch face reinforces the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic’s premium leanings.

More than skin deep

From a smart features perspective, there’s no difference between this and the regular Galaxy Watch 8. And honestly, it’s not a huge leap over the Galaxy Watch 7 either, though it does introduce some new features that require a bit of calibration.

But the thing is, Samsung's watches are already among the most capable wearables for health and wellness tracking. So adding more features now feels like building another floor on an already tall skyscraper; it’s impressive, but doesn't radically change the skyline.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Some of the new features will roll out to older models anyway, so they’re not entirely exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Yet I still find myself drawn to this watch more than I ever was to the Galaxy Watch 7.

It looks great, and it genuinely makes my wrist feel a bit more refined. It reminds me slightly of the Withings Scanwatch, but with a more modern and polished twist. I’ve caught myself glancing at the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic far more often than I normally do when testing smartwatches.

And I’m genuinely excited to keep wearing it, which, for me, says a lot. I’ve tested wearables for years, and it's rare that a new (usually iterative) release sparks this kind of interest. But Samsung’s latest wearable might just break me out of my smartwatch apathy rut.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available now directly from Samsung UK and third-party retailers for a recommended price of £449.