Why the new 'Titanium Blue' Galaxy Watch Ultra might just be the best upgrade from Samsung's 2025 wearable lineup

Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is now wrapped, and as expected, Samsung has launched two new additions to its wearable lineup: the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Watch 8 Classic.

Last year's most exciting addition, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, underwent only minor updates, yet I think this year's Ultra is the most upgradable smartwatch of the lot.

Building on the rugged form factor introduced last year, the 2025 version retains everything people loved about the watch and adds more storage, along with an eye-catching new finish: Titanium Blue.

If you didn't get a Galaxy Watch Ultra last year, now is the time to jump on the bandwagon, since Samsung is selling the enhanced version for the same price as last year.

In light of the price increase on the other two additions, it's nice to see that Samsung has tried to balance things out by leaving the Ultra's price unchanged.

Basically, you get a better smartwatch with the latest software and more storage than those who bought the Ultra last year. Crazy.

Peak performance, from summit to sidewalk

Housed in a 47mm titanium case and equipped with a sapphire crystal display, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a display with a 3,000-nit brightness.

It features an Exynos W1000 chip, one of the fastest on the market, enabling the watch to deliver a lag-free smartwatch experience.

Like the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, the Ultra features dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) for pinpoint location accuracy and an advanced optical sensor to deliver accurate real-time health insights.

The Ultra shares Samsung’s full suite of new wellness features, including Bedtime Guidance for optimised sleep schedules, Vascular Load to monitor cardiovascular stress while you rest, and the headline-grabbing Antioxidant Index.

The watch also introduces Samsung’s new Energy Score, which combines physical and mental signals to give you a daily recovery readout, similar to what you’d find on a Garmin or Whoop.

Pricing, availability and launch perks

The Galaxy Watch8 Ultra (47mm LTE) is available to pre-order now at £599, with general availability starting 25 July via Samsung and participating retailers.

Pre-orders include a Duo Wireless Charger and Blue Trail Band bundle worth £150, and Samsung is also throwing in three months of free Samsung Care+ for extra peace of mind.