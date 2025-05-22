Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 renders and video show a confident redesign
The all-new Samsung smartwatch design could surprise some
Quick Summary
Renders and a video have leaked showing off a proposed new design for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
Based on the renders, it looks like the rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could make a comeback, taking some design inspiration from the current Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Samsung may have already announced a number of phones this year, with the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year, followed by the Galaxy A56 and its siblings in March and most recently, the super slim Galaxy S25 Edge.
The South Korean company isn't done yet however, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and new Galaxy Watch models expected to arrive before the end of the summer.
There have already been a couple of rumours surrounding the next Galaxy Watch models, with some suggesting the Classic variant will make a comeback in the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
The rotating bezel that defined that model was last seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, with neither of last year's Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra offering the popular feature.
What could the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic look like?
Now renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic have now appeared online (via SammyGuru in collaboration with OnLeaks).
They each suggest the device will adopt a "squircle"-shaped casing, not too dissimilar from the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the rotating bezel will surround a round display on top.
According to the report by SammyGuru, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to have a display around 1.5-inches and measure 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm. Previous reports have suggested it will come in both Bluetooth and LTE variants and feature a battery capacity of 435mAh.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's also suggested that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will come in just one case option – 47mm. This is slightly smaller than Apple's Watch Ultra, which has a 49mm case, but is the same size as the current Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Nothing is confirmed by Samsung for now, so these renders – lovely as they are – may not represent the final design. We're all for a return of Galaxy Watch Classic though – there is nothing quite like that rotating bezel.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
