This speaker looks like it's made of concrete and sounds just as solid

Luxury audio meets survivalist sci-fi in this new collab between sonic powerhouse Bang & Olufsen and cult adventure brand Vollebak.

Launched from a 1,000kg interstellar concept craft called the Spaceshop (yes, really), the limited-edition Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition speaker and Vollebak Anodised Jacket are designed to push boundaries sonically, visually, and thermally.

If you’ve ever wondered what a rocket-burned aluminium speaker would sound like in your kitchen, or fancied wearing NASA-grade insulation that reflects infrared and messes with thermal imaging cameras, this duo has you covered.

Blast off

The Beosound 2 is already one of B&O’s most iconic 360-degree speakers, but this edition takes things light years further.

Using a breakthrough in the anodisation process, the aluminium body features a chaotic swirl of greys and dark tones designed to mimic the scars of re-entry and "cosmic burnout."

(Image credit: Vollebak)

Inside, you still get B&O’s signature Acoustic Lens Technology, room-adaptive sound and a deep, immersive bass.

But outside, this looks less like a speaker and more like something you’d find bolted to the side of a rocket ship lander.

It’s made to order, costs €5,000 / £4,450 / $5,800, and is available to pre-order now at Vollebak.

Designed for space, perfect for winter

Vollebak’s outerwear is never dull, but the Anodised Jacket pushes even their standards.

Built with metallic insulation originally developed by NASA, the jacket uses galvanised polyamide ripstop seeded with metal particles and electroplated to behave like metal, without sacrificing comfort.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vollebak) (Image credit: Vollebak)

It reflects up to 97% of your body heat, disrupts infrared detection, and comes with a detachable wool-cashmere liner. It’s also seam-sealed, loaded with hidden pockets and finished with an anodised YKK zip.

Selling for only £2,995 / €3,495 / $3,995 at Vollebak, this jacket is the ultimate winter upgrade for Mars and beyond.

It all launched from a “Spaceshop”

In true Vollebak fashion, the announcement wasn’t made in a showroom but via a 1-tonne sci-fi delivery vehicle loaded with high-decibel B&O speakers and a LattePanda onboard computer.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

Called the Spaceshop, it’s less a retail space and more a concept for future Moon-and-Mars drone deliveries.

It’s bonkers. It’s brilliant. And it’s exactly what happens when two design-obsessed brands imagine how people will shop, listen and stay warm in the future.