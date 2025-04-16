These British-built luxury speakers are so striking they’ll stop you in your tracks

Quick Summary The Stratton Acoustics Element 6 and Element 8 speakers look incredible and feature an acrylic-silica reinforced polymer matrix with aluminium baffles. Prices start at £15K and orders are being taken now.

If you're looking for something special to match with one of the best turntables or OLED TVs and have a penny or two to spare, British firm Stratton Acoustics could have the speakers for you.

It has unveiled two new units, the Element 8 and the Element 6, and while they're all about the audio performance, they're also among the most visually striking speakers we've ever seen.

The enclosures are made from an acrylic-silica reinforced polymer matrix, which was picked for its resonance-reducing capabilities, and the front and rear baffles are made from CNC machined, aerospace grade aluminium. Together they deliver what Stratton says is "clean, transparent sound" in a finish that will last for decades.

Stratton Element 6 and Element 8: key features and pricing

The Element 6 is so-called because it features a 6-inch carbon fibre bass/midrange driver and Stratton's patented decoupled, waveguide-loaded 29mm soft dome tweeter. The company says it's ideal for smaller spaces and near-field listening environments.

The larger Element 8 speaker takes the same design but amplifies it. The driver here is 8-inches and delivers a deeper bass foundation.

Once again there's the 29mm soft dome tweeter, and like the Element 6, the larger model has a reflex cabinet with a flared port and dual resistive port vents to suppress pipe resonance and port colouration.

Both speakers are also available with Stratton's dedicated, hand-made stands. Formed from aerospace-grade aluminium, the stands add to the aesthetic as well as perform their everyday function.

Good looks and impressive audio don't come cheap, though.

Sadly, these gorgeous speakers are way beyond my budget, but if you're a more affluent audiophile you can pick up a pair of Element 6 speakers for £15,000 / $20,000 / about AU$31,385. The Element 8 speakers are £20,000 / $25,000 / about AU$41,850.

The stands are £3,500 / $5,000 / about AU$7,323.