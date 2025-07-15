Devialet’s luxury Mania smart speaker gets an operatic upgrade

Quick Summary Devialet has announced an even more luxurious version of its Mania portable speaker to mark the 150th anniversary of France's Palais Garnier. Priced at £1,600 / $1,769, it's the same speaker as before in a more striking velvet case and crimson finish.

When we reviewed the Devialet Mania portable speaker back in 2023, we said it almost delivered portable perfection. It offered stunning, premium performance at a price point to match.

Now there's a newer, even more luxurious version that's at an even more elevated price. But as there are only 150 being made, Devialet probably isn't too worried about shifting them all.

The new version has the grand name of Devialet Mania Palais Garnier 150 Years Limited Edition, and it's been released to mark 150 years of "monumental artistry" at the Palais Garnier in France.

And it's over twice as expensive as the original.

(Image credit: Devialet)

Devialet Mania Palais Garnier 150 Years Limited Edition: key details and pricing

This version of the Mania comes in a crimson finish that pays homage to the famous velvet seats and curtains of the venue, and includes a matching velvet carry case with a matching strap, gold zipper accents designed to reference the theatre's gilding, and a golden tassel to mimic the venue's tie-backs.

The logo of the Opéra National de Paris sits in the centre of the speaker's woofer, and there's a laser-engraved metallic gold ring noting that this is a 150th Anniversary Limited Edition.

Underneath the fancy cladding there's the same Devialet Mania speaker as before, with Active Stereo Calibration to configure the audio each time the speaker is moved and a hefty, bass-focused performance.

There's Alexa voice support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Spotify Connect and AirPlay, plus Devialet's own app platform.

Where the standard Mania was £690 / $790 / $790 (about AU$1,400) and its Opéra de Paris special edition was £890 / $990 / €990 (about AU$1,820), this 150th anniversary model will set you back even more. It weighs in at £1,600 / $1,769.

But if that's still within your budget and you're looking for the best of the best, preorders are now open on the Devialet website for delivery in September 2025.