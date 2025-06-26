Cambridge Audio's acclaimed streaming amp gets an impressive audio upgrade

Quick Summary Cambridge Audio has revised its award-winning Evo 150 streaming amplifier to deliver what it says is an even more open, engaging and enjoyable audio experience. It'll be available from July for £1,999 / €2,399 / $3,299 (about AU$4,142).

When Cambridge Audio launched the Evo 150 streaming amplifier in 2021 it attracted a host of five-star reviews. Now there's a new version that promises to be even better.

The Evo 150 SE – the SE is short for Special Edition – is the result of 100s of hours of choosing, tweaking and improving components, claims the firm. And according to chief technical officer Matt Dore, it has "pushed the boundaries of what to expect from Class D amplification".

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio Evo 150 SE: key features, pricing and availability

The Evo 150 SE has 2 x 150W (at 8 ohms) of Hypex NCOREx Class D amplification, which has then been tuned by Cambridge Audio itself.

It's built around the fourth generation of the firm's StreamMagic system, which enables you to stream directly from Connect, TIDAL Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio over Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth aptX HD, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, and it's fully compatible with Google Home, AirPlay and Roon multi-room systems.

There's HDMI ARC for your TV, as well as a moving magnet phono stage, RCA and balanced XLR inputs, two optical digital inputs, a coaxial digital input, and USB audio / USB media. That then feeds into the system's ESS SABRE ES9018k2m.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

There are two sets of speaker outs, a subwoofer out and pre-outs that enable you to use the amp as a pre-amp or solely as an audio source. And you can add the firm's Evo CD transport for your disc collection.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a nice touch, the design is 12-inches by 12-inches to match a vinyl record sleeve, and there's a 6.8-inch colour screen that you can switch between modern information deliver and old-school virtual VU meters. There's a choice of two magnetically attached side panel designs too, in real wood or "modern industrial chic".

The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 SE will be available from July 2025 at cambridgeaudio.com and approved retailers. It'll come with a recommended price tag of £1,999 / €2,399 / $3,299 (about AU$4,142). That's the same as the original Evo 150.