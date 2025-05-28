Eversolo's sleek streamer looks like Apple TV on steroids – it even has its own amp

Quick Summary The Eversolo Play music streamer is also a DAC, a network music player and an amp – and if you go for the CD Edition, it's got a CD-ROM drive too. It starts at €699 (about £586 / $791 / AU$1,227) and will be available to buy soon.

It may look rather like an Apple TV 4K box, but Eversolo's new streamer isn't a rival streaming device for video.

Instead, the Eversolo Play is a pocket-sized, 3-in-1 audio powerhouse with wireless music streaming, a DAC and an amplifier in a single, super compact box.

It's designed as a complete digital music solution and would work particularly well with bookshelf speakers. Certainly, with 60W output at 8 ohms and 110W at 4 ohms, it's got plenty of power for pristine performance.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

There's lots to like here, including a whole stack of connectivity options.

There's multiroom configuration, it's Roon Ready and supports Qobuz Connect and TIDAL Connect, and you get room correction for good measure. There's even a song recommendation feature called "Listen at Will" that apparently "breaks the algorithmic filter bubble".

Cleverly, it pulls music from both your local library and your logged-in music streamers too.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

Eversolo Play streaming amplifier: key features and pricing

The Play comes with support for a good selection of streaming services including Tidal, Qobuz, Idagio, Amazon Music, TuneIn Radio, Presto Music, KKBOX, Radio Paradise and Deezer. However, it's not just a streamer, it's a network music player too. And an amp.

The Eversolo Play features the AK4493 DAC chip and enables you to get audio from all kinds of places – from local NAS or cloud storage, a turntable, over USB 3.0, via optical or coax, or via HDMI ARC.

And if you opt for the CD edition, there's even a CD transport with advanced error correction for ageing discs.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

The body is made from aluminium alloy and it sits on a large heat sink to keep everything cool, and in addition to the obligatory app, there's a bright 5.5-inch colour touchscreen with a very clear and sensible user interface.

There's also an RGB light ring that changes colour according to the genre of music you're listening to, and old-school VU meters so you can watch playback (of sorts) as well as listen.

The Eversolo Play is €699 (about £586 / $791 / AU$1,227), while the Eversolo Play CD Edition is €799 (about £670 / $905 / AU$1,403).

Both will be available to buy through Amazon in the EU and US. We're still awaiting UK retail announcements.