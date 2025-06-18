Pro-Ject's new streaming box combines smart streaming with analogue warmth
The new Uni Box S3 keeps it old-school for analogue and does digital streaming and multi-room too
Quick Summary
The Pro-Ject Uni Box S3 is an integrated amplifier with both analogue and digital audio.
It keeps analogue signals native while also delivering high-quality digital streaming and multi-room capability.
Pro-Ject has launched the Uni Box S3, which is an integrated amplifier with streaming smarts and an unusual approach.
The audio brand is arguably best known for some of the best turntables you can buy, and it's brought its analogue expertise to the integrated amp. Rather than convert all audio sources to digital, the Uni Box S3 keeps analogue signals native to retain their sonic character and that all-important analogue warmth.
The promise here is the best of both worlds: the convenience and clarity of digital streaming and the comfort and magic of analogue audio.
Pro-Ject Uni Box S3: key features and pricing
The Uni Box S3 is built around the same dual-mono architecture as the MaiA S3 integrated amplifier, and it delivers 40W per channel into 4 ohms.
The digital side of things is handled by WiiM OS and supports Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Quoboz, Tunein and other key streamers. Its Cirrus Logic DAC supports playback at up to 24-bit/192KHz.
The S3 also supports the new Pro-Ject Home app, which includes multi-room playback "with other future Pro-Ject devices". It enables you to stream your analogue audio to other compatible devices, so you could have music from your vinyl streaming via the S3.
The amplifier comes with a moving magnet phono stage and has an integrated headphone amplifier with a full-size 6.35mm output.
There are three sets of analogue inputs, including phono, three digital with coaxial and optical, HDMI with eARC, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The outputs also include a variable RCA for subwoofers or second zones.
The Pro-Ject Uni Box S3 is available now in black or silver and has an RRP of £699 / €799 (about $948 / AU$1,449).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
