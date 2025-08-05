Denon offers earbuds you’ll never actually own - but will never be obsolete either
Denon+ offers a subscription service for new earbuds priced at a reasonable monthly fee
Quick Summary
Denon+ gives you a pair of Denon's best wireless earbuds, exclusive content and loss protection for a reasonable, flat monthly fee.
It's currently US-only, but could inspire other headphone makers to follow suit.
Would you rather rent your earbuds than buy them, and get a free upgrade every year? That's what Denon+ is offering for its PerL and PerL Pro wireless earbuds.
Instead of paying up-front you subscribe for a flat monthly fee, and when a year's up you're eligible for an upgrade. Both sets of earbuds are decent too, having been well reviewed – we gave the PerL Pro the full five stars ourselves, for example.
The service is currently for US customers only and charges either $9.99 (about £7.50 / €8.65 / AU$15.45) or $14.99 (£11.30 / €12.97 / AU$23.18) per month depending on which model you choose.
Even better is that your plan also entitles you to various goodies, such as members-only music content, giveaways and other special offers.
You also get accidental loss coverage and Device Refresh. That latter one entitles you to a free upgrade every 12 months, or at your chosen Device Refresh interval.
It sounds tempting, but there are some important caveats.
Denon+ subscriptions: what's in the small print?
As Ecoustics reports, there are some key details to watch out for. The first is that the accidental loss coverage is a one-time deal, and charges a replacement fee.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The second is that if you end your subscription and don't return the earbuds within 30 days, there's a fee for that too.
Lastly, if you miss a payment your Device Refresh clock restarts – so if you've been a subscriber for 10 months and miss the 11th payment, your 12-month refresh period is reset to zero.
That all sounds reasonable though, so this could well be a service that'll take off.
The subscription price is lower than each pair's launch RRP, which definitely helps. The PerL buds were £189 / $199 at launch and the PerL Pro £299 / $349. On subscription, you'll pay $119 (about £89) and $179 (about £134) respectively over a year – although it's fairly close to their current street price as both sets have been on sale for a couple of years now.
We've also seen both go lower during events such as Black Friday.
The offer is also US-only for now, but it'll be interesting to see if it becomes available in other countries – and if other manufacturers follow suit. A subscription service is certainly a good way of keeping customers loyal or, if you're feeling cynical, locked in.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.