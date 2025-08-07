Apple CarPlay gets a new phone call feature so obvious it's bonkers it hasn't been done before

Quick Summary Apple CarPlay is getting a tweak to the way phone calls appear on the in-car display that is so simple, it's bizarre why it hadn't been thought of previously. It allows drivers to continue to see in-car information, such as Maps, when a call is received. And it's actually already available to try in the iOS 26 public beta.

When iOS 26 arrives in full next month, it'll bring with is a whole host of new features for not just iPhones, but Apple CarPlay too.

That is thought to include Widgets, which will be available on your in-car display for the first time, a switch to Apple's new Liquid Glass design, Live Activities and the ability to customise app icons.

It will also add a new phone call feature, which has been discovered in the iOS 26 public beta that's already available. Indeed, you can try it for yourself now, if you're willing to risk a beta build on your iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the adapted phone call management feature will come as a godsend for those irritated by the current method. At present, when you get a phone call while driving, the entire display gets taken over by the caller with options whether you want to speak to them or decline.

That's hardly ideal if you're currently using Apple's or Google's maps service to navigate. You can't see the navigation details again until you decline or take a call – not great if a Motorway turnoff is just coming up.

From iOS 26, that screen is far more compact – allowing you to see Maps running as well. The pop-up appears at the bottom of the screen.

It's such a simple solution, it's a wonder why it hasn't been implemented before?

When will iOS 26 and the new CarPlay features arrive?

As for the rollout, it's believed that iOS 26 will arrive within days of the launch of the iPhone 17 family. Current thinking is that will take place on or around 13 September 2025, which fits with previous years.

The added CarPlay features will be instantly available after you update your iPhone to the new software. They should then be accessible in your car without needing to do much else.

This is all different to Apple CarPlay Ultra – the next-gen experience that is currently restricted to a handful of vehicle models. That's a much more advanced software that doesn't just appear on an in-car display, but has the potential of taking over the entire dashboard and car instruments.