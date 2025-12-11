Is Renault about to revive the Ford Fiesta for a new EV era?

QUICK SUMMARY Renault and Ford have announced an alliance to produce electric cars together. The combined effort will see Renault manufacturer two small, Ford-designed EVs, with the first arriving in early 2028.

Good news, small car fans! Ford and Renault announced today that they’ve formed an alliance to share electric car tech – and the first new EVs will arrive just a couple of years from now.

Make no mistake – this is a big deal and it’s come at a pivotal moment for the European car industry as a whole. Just as some brands mull the idea of backtracking away from a fully-electrified strategy, a collaboration between Renault and Ford could see the return of the latter’s best-selling Fiesta as a next-generation EV.

The deal grants Ford access to Renault’s Ampere electric car architecture, which has already gained huge success as the foundations of the Renault 5, Renault 4 and sporty Alpine A290. It’ll also appear on the new Twingo, and underpins the new electric Nissan Micra too.

(Image credit: Ford)

Although Ford hasn’t confirmed the return of the Fiesta – which for years was Britain’s best-selling car before being axed in 2023 – Renault said the deal will see an agreement “to build two Ford-branded passenger electric vehicles” based on the French platform. The two companies will also look at collaborating on electric commercial vehicles.

Renault added: “Designed by Ford, developed with Renault Group, the two cars will feature distinctive driving dynamics, authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences. They mark the first step in a comprehensive new product offensive for Ford in Europe. The first of the two vehicles is expected in showrooms in early 2028.”

The deal likely means the motors, batteries and major electrical components, plus software systems, of the small Ford EV will be closely related to those used by Renault in its own cars. Given how good the electric Renault 5 is – and how well it has been received by critics, including T3 – a small Ford using the same platform can only be a good thing.

(Image credit: Future)

The existence (and popularity) of the more powerful Alpine A290, which is closely related to the Renault 5, paves the way for sportier ST- and RS-badged versions of the new Fords too. Perhaps one day we’ll even see a Ford superhatch in the same template as the bombastic Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

Ford cars sold in the UK and Europe have often impressed with their steering, handling and general chassis tuning. These characteristics shone brightest with smaller cars like the Fiesta and Focus, but both are no longer in production. Ford’s popular Mondeo has also disappeared in recent years, and while the Ford Puma is now the UK’s best-selling car, sales of its electric Explorer and Capri have failed to take off.

The Renault deal could change this, and unlock the ability for Ford to produce compact electric cars that are desirable and affordable. Ford boss Jim Farley said the cars will be “fun, capable and distinctly Ford in spirit.”