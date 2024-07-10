Ford Capri returns as a modern EV

The original Ford Capri was the Mustang of Europe. Through the 1970s and 1980s it was the working man’s sports car, aspirational but with the reaches of the masses. Growing up, there was one at the end of my road and I always lusted over it, almost as much as an old MG or Triumph.

It was a fastback coupé – a two-door car that was impractical for a family, and the celebration of the bachelor, or those lucky enough to afford a second car. Much like the Mustang was in the US, but while the Mustang continued through the years, the Capri ceased production in 1984.

Now though it’s back, and like the Mustang, has been given a modern facelift and an all-electric powertrain. There’s certainly some resemblance to the original Capri in design but the new model has a more muscular American look to it. It’s also gained two doors and put on a bit of weight.

(Image credit: Ford)

While thankfully not an SUV or crossover, the new Capri has four doors and looks decidedly chunkier than the original. Ford calls this a sports coupe but I’d class it as a saloon or sedan. It’s certainly a more practical family solution – it even comes with 570 litres of luggage space.

There are four models of this electric vehicle on launch, the standard Capri and the Capri Premium, both in either all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel drive forms. The all-wheel drive offers a larger 77kWh of useable battery capacity. However, it’s the standard rear-wheel-drive model that offers the longest range, at 627km (390 miles). Though even the AWD Premium model will give you 560km (348 miles) of range, and this is capable of a 5.3 second 0-62mph.

One nice touch is the swoop behind the rear windows, which follows the original Capri lines. However, I would have expected either flush door handles in the rear or hidden ones, to at least give the appearance of a coupe.

There are some sportier features to the Capri, too. The Vivid Yellow paint has a certain Focus ST vibe to it, appealing to a younger audience. And while it comes as standard on either 19-inch or 20-inch wheels (premium), the optional 21-inch options look absolutely massive.

(Image credit: Ford)

Inside, the Capri there’s a generous amount of tech. You get a 14.6-inch adjustable centre screen and a subtle 5-inch instrument panel behind the steering wheel. The standard 7-speaker audio system is upgraded to a 10-speaker B&O system in the Capri Premium and it also adds ambient interior lighting.

Intelligent adaptive cruise control comes as standard on all models, with the option to add assisted lane change, lane centring and active park assist. However, there’s no mention of the hands-free BlueCruise system that features on the Mustang Mach-E. It would be a real shame not to have such a powerful feature here – at least as an option.

Interestingly, with a starting price of £48,075, it’s more expensive than the Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming all-electric Explorer SUV. Ordering will open later this year, with delivery expected in 2025.