Mercedes' new AMG concept could turn petrol heads into EV enthusiasts

Quick Summary The Concept AMG GTXX is the first all-electric concept from Mercedes' in-house tuning group and offers a real alternative to its legendary V8 engines through Formula 1 inspired tech. The car features a brand new electric drive train and cooled battery unit to provide high performance continuous power and hyper fast charging at over 850kW.

The Concept AMG GT XX is more than a statement of intent for Mercedes-AMG. More than any other car type, electrifying a sports car is a sensitive subject. AMG is the tuning arm of Mercedes-Benz and has been responsible for some of its most impressive models, from the SLS to the AMG One, but they have all had one thing in common: the engine.

AMG engines are hand-built at the Affalterbach plant near Stuttgart in Germany. These V8s are considered the beating heart of the cars, and so losing that engine could cause palpitations for its biggest fans.

Mercedes’ arm Yasa has worked to develop a new electric soul for this concept, in the form of an Axial Flux electric drive unit. With torque vectoring and gearing on the dual rear motor and a differential on the front motor, this can deliver over 1000kW of power (1360hp) to the GT XX and provide that sheer power that a sports car requires.

From GP to DC

Motorsport has been responsible for much of the technology we see in cars today, and Mercedes has worked with its own Formula 1 arm to develop much of the new tech for this new AMG electric concept, namely the battery technology that allows it to provide continuous performance.

The 800v battery has its own high tech fluid cooling system to allow faster charging and a more sustained output than a regular EV battery. It claims to offer an average charge speed of over 850kW, with a peak that’s even higher – all from a regular CCS plug. This cooling system should also serve to better preserve the life of the cells, as the temperature is better managed.

While the total range of this model hasn’t been revealed, this fast charging enables it to add around 400km of range to the car in just five minutes (providing the charge is at full speed). This is the kind of time to charge that EV fans have dreamed of, making it similar to topping up with petrol.

Light and sound

The technology doesn’t stop there. An electro luminous paint used on the exterior of the GT XX allows certain colour pigments to emit light. This provides an animated graphic of a power bar as the car charges, showing all bars lit when fully charged.

On the rear of the car, the MBUX Fluid Light Panel features more than 700 programmable LEDs to create a 3D pixel effect. This can show anything from the AMG logo to the charging state or even welcome and goodbye messages.

Speakers have been built into the front headlights of this concept model to provide exterior sounds for the vehicle. This is designed to alert pedestrians to its presence, while saving weight by combining it with the light fitting.

Energy conservation

Wheel designs can have a huge impact on range, so the GT XX features a new Active Aero wheel design. This features plates that fill the gaps in the five-spoke design to make it more aerodynamic. The clever part is that these plates can be opened automatically like vents, providing cooling to the brakes. An actuator in the centre of the wheel builds charge like a dynamo, which is then used to power the opening and closing of the plates, so not effecting the car’s battery.

The concept also debuts some new environmentally friendly technologies for the interior of the car. A new leather alternative uses recycled tyre rubber from GT3 race cars to create a Labfiber Biotech leather that looks and feels really similar to a soft luxury leather, but is twice as strong.

Bio material has also been used to create a silk-like yarn that is used for the detailing inside the car. To ensure a perfect fit, the carbon-fibre seats of the GT XX use 3D printing to suit the shape of the driver.

Will we see it on the road?

The AMG GT XX is just a concept car, like the Vision EQXX to which it shares more than a passing resemblance. However, as the EQXX led to technologies on the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, the GTXX is likely to result in a real AMG model on the road in the near future. If it’s half the car the GTXX is, it’s going to be another heart-stopper.