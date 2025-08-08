They might be delayed, but Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Watch 4 look stunning in leaked videos
Is there anything left to learn?
Quick Summary
Three videos have been posted on X, revealing close up details of some of the upcoming Pixel devices.
Each lasts around 10 seconds long and whet our appetites for more.
Google is set to hold its Made By Google event on 20 August, where it is expected to announce the next generation of its flagship phones, folding phone and smartwatch.
The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4 are all rumoured to be revealed during the event in a couple of weeks, with pre-orders thought to start immediately before they go on sale at the end of August.
There have been some reports to suggest the availability of a couple of the devices might be delayed until October – namely the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4 – but they are still expected to be announced at the same time, and are still leaking heavily in the run up to the event.
What's the latest on the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold?
The latest comes from renowned leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), who has a superb track record when it comes to getting things right. Three videos were posted to X showing off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4, each lasting around 10 seconds.
📽️ pic.twitter.com/muIX31bnnpAugust 7, 2025
The videos show close ups of various elements of the three devices, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold showing the hinge, the camera bump, side of the device and the folding phone opening. The Pixel 10 Pro video focuses on the camera housing on the rear, as well as the power and volume buttons on the side of the device.
For the Pixel Watch 4, there's a close up of the display, the crown on the right edge and underside of the strap. If you're quick, you can also see a glimpse of the charging pins on the left of the Pixel Watch 4, which have only been shown from a different angle in previous leaks.
We'll learn more about the new Pixel devices in just a couple of weeks, but if the leaks carry on with the same cadence as they have been, it's possible there won't be much left to reveal.
