Motorola could be about to take Razr in a whole new direction – maybe one that's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-shaped

Motorola could be about to take its folding phones in a new direction and launch a book-style folding phone to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The new device could be unveiled at CES is Las Vegas in January.

Motorola was one of the first in the folding phone space with its revival of the Razr brand in 2020. The timing of the phone wasn't great because it ran straight into the pandemic, but Moto persevered and still offers one of the best flip phone style devices there is.

But the brand might expand its offering to a larger folding phone at Lenovo Tech World, due to be held at the giant CES show in Las Vegas in January. We know that Lenovo is planning something big, because it's booked out The Sphere – Vegas' massive entertainment arena that's more like an immersive cinema. It's not a place for small launches.

Over in the US, media outlets such as Android Headlines have been receiving "holiday gift packages" and while we're not bothered about the free coffee and other knickknacks in the box, the inclusion of a small wood-clad books seems more important.

It's emblazoned with the text "every fold reveals a possibility", along with an invite for the 6 January event that says "we're getting ready to unfold new perspectives at Lenovo Tech World". Yes, Lenovo is famed for having a lot of folding devices in its laptop range, but this is Motorola branded, so we know it's about a Moto device.

"Perspectives" also makes me think that we're talking about a new screen aspect which fits with that book-style folding phone hint. I can't help feeling that Motorola would want to make the book it included slightly representative of the device, so perhaps it will be shorter and wider, like the original Pixel Fold.

The wooden cover to the book fits with Motorola's more interesting approach to materials and I'm sure that we'd see the device launched in Pantone Colour of the Year 2026, which is Cloud Dancer, perhaps embellished with Swarovski crystals. It certainly sounds like the type of phone you'd launch in Las Vegas, the City of Sin.

T3 will be out in Las Vegas in force to bring you all the latest news – and we'll be particularly interested to see what Motorola brings to the show.