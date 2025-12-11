Motorola could be about to take Razr in a whole new direction – maybe one that's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-shaped
Is Motorola about to launch a book-style folding phone of its own?
Quick summary
Motorola has sent out teasers hinting at the launch of a new folding phone launch.
The new device could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and get launched at CES in 2026.
Motorola could be about to take its folding phones in a new direction and launch a book-style folding phone to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The new device could be unveiled at CES is Las Vegas in January.
Motorola was one of the first in the folding phone space with its revival of the Razr brand in 2020. The timing of the phone wasn't great because it ran straight into the pandemic, but Moto persevered and still offers one of the best flip phone style devices there is.
But the brand might expand its offering to a larger folding phone at Lenovo Tech World, due to be held at the giant CES show in Las Vegas in January. We know that Lenovo is planning something big, because it's booked out The Sphere – Vegas' massive entertainment arena that's more like an immersive cinema. It's not a place for small launches.
Over in the US, media outlets such as Android Headlines have been receiving "holiday gift packages" and while we're not bothered about the free coffee and other knickknacks in the box, the inclusion of a small wood-clad books seems more important.
It's emblazoned with the text "every fold reveals a possibility", along with an invite for the 6 January event that says "we're getting ready to unfold new perspectives at Lenovo Tech World". Yes, Lenovo is famed for having a lot of folding devices in its laptop range, but this is Motorola branded, so we know it's about a Moto device.
"Perspectives" also makes me think that we're talking about a new screen aspect which fits with that book-style folding phone hint. I can't help feeling that Motorola would want to make the book it included slightly representative of the device, so perhaps it will be shorter and wider, like the original Pixel Fold.
Motorola’s holiday gifts never disappoint! Can’t wait to see what they announce at The Sphere next month 👀 pic.twitter.com/0kzdgCHQqHDecember 8, 2025
The wooden cover to the book fits with Motorola's more interesting approach to materials and I'm sure that we'd see the device launched in Pantone Colour of the Year 2026, which is Cloud Dancer, perhaps embellished with Swarovski crystals. It certainly sounds like the type of phone you'd launch in Las Vegas, the City of Sin.
T3 will be out in Las Vegas in force to bring you all the latest news – and we'll be particularly interested to see what Motorola brings to the show.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
