Samsung's iron grip on foldables set to be tested by a new, intriguing rival

Quick Summary Details of the next-gen Oppo folding phone have leaked. It's reported to be slim with a huge battery. The Oppo Find N6 is expected to have flagship grade power, but there's no word on when or where it might launch.

Samsung and Honor set the tone for the best folding phones in 2025, but there could be a new challenger in early 2026 with the launch of the Oppo Find N6.

The Oppo Find N5 was launched in February 2025 and was notable because of its slimness and the big battery that it packed in. It didn't have a wide launch, skipping the US and Europe, but that could change with its successor – at least a version of it, anyway.

For now, details for the Oppo Find N6 have leaked, giving us an insight into what to expect – and whether this might challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Samsung. The information comes from established leaker Digital Chat Station.

What they share is interesting, with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the cards, a 6,000mAh battery, and an 8.1-inch inner screen with a 6.6-inch screen on the outside.

That sets up huge power, huge battery life and a pair of big screens too. Beyond that, it's claimed that there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 3x optical telephoto, also with a 50-megapixel sensor. There's no details about an ultra-wide, but it's safe to assume it will be included.

Compared to the previous phone, it sounds like the main camera is going to be updated, but it's likely the other two are the same, and the zoom will technically be the 3.3x that we saw before.

Other details of the hardware says that the Oppo Find N6 will keep the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, have a customisable button, wireless charging and IPX9 waterproofing.

Finally, it's said that it's "even thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone", suggesting that Oppo will continue down the path of slimness to compete with Samsung and Honor's Magic V5.

Will the Oppo Find N6 launch in the US and Europe?

The question remains as to whether the Find N6 will actually launch in the US and Europe, as it was mostly focused on Asia for the Find N5.

That pulls into the debate OnePlus' plans. OnePlus didn't launch a folding phone in 2025, but no sooner was the OnePlus Open 2 confirmed as "cancelled", details of future plans started to appear.

Given that Oppo and OnePlus have a joint development cycle, if OnePlus is planning to launch a folding phone in 2026, it's likely based on the Oppo Find N6 that we're reading about. Given OnePlus' status in the US and Europe, it's possible that Oppo won't launch the Find N6 globally, instead using the OnePlus brand to secure wider markets.

While that's speculation, there's still plenty for Oppo to refine: the hardware was excellent but the duplication of app stores and some of the intrusive changes from Android meant that the Oppo Find N5 wasn't as smooth as you might want it to be.

In our review of the Oppo foldable, T3's Mike Lowe said: "While I love many of the aspects of the Find N5, there are still those small software niggles – touch sensitivity, peculiar Themes, double app stores – that don't quite echo the design's overall finesse."