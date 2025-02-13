OnePlus drops foldable phone bombshell – cancels plans for an Open sequel
The OnePlus Open 2 will not be coming this year... maybe ever
Quick Summary
OnePlus is withdrawing from the foldable phone market, at least for the rest of the year.
That means there won't be a OnePlus Open 2, although the Oppo Find N5 from its sister-brand will continue to fly the foldable flag.
OnePlus has made an announcement nobody wanted to hear – it has cancelled plans to follow-up its hugely popular foldable phone this year.
Writing on the OnePlus community pages, product manager Vale G. revealed that there will be no OnePlus Open 2. The company will instead concentrate on its core devices, leaving sister-brand Oppo a free rein with its latest release – the Oppo Find N5.
We tried the Oppo Find N5 ahead of its full, international reveal on 20 February and think it has the potential to be the best foldable phone on the market. However, it was thought at the time that it's also form the framework for the OnePlus Open 2. That's now not the case.
OnePlus isn't calling this decision a step-back, but rather a recalibration: "We’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year," said Vale G. in his blog post.
"While this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time.
"As Oppo takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we're committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever, all while aligning closely with our Never Settle mantra."
Where this leaves future OnePlus foldables is anyone's guess for now. But as Oppo re-enters markets, such as Europe, after a period away, it's likely the differentiation between the brands becomes more clear in the coming months.
And as for existing OnePlus Open owners, don't worry. You'll still get the same software updates and support as usual: "You are at the heart of everything we do, and we’ll continue to support you every step of the way," explained the product manager.
