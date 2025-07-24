Google just showed off its entire Pixel 10 phone family

Quick Summary The Pixel 10 family of phones has leaked via the Google Play store – long before they are due to launch on 20 August. Four new devices have been revealed, with minimal changes to the Pixel 9. We also have confirmation of a $50 discount promo on these devices after launch.

It's no secret that Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 10 – Google itself has shared an image and invited people to sign-up for more information. But now things have gone a little further, with the reveal of the full line-up of Pixel 10 phones.

This doesn't look like it was deliberate, because I've been checking devices to see if I can discover the same Google Play banner that caused the big reveal – but it's safe to say this probably isn't how Google expected to make the big announcement.

Spotted by Android Authority, a card appeared at the top of Google Play's "for you" page, saying "Meet the new Pixel 10 Series". The fact that it also says "now available" suggests that this advert has jumped the gun.

However, it also goes on to say that you can get $50 off from Google, an offer that's set to end on 13 October 2025. Considering that the Pixel 10 is due to launch on 20 August, that's a pretty long introductory promo and a great deal for switchers.

That is if you're tempted by the new phones. The image shows the Pixel 10 (with its larger camera), Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The latter three phones appear to be in the previously leaked Moonstone colour (grey) while the Pixel 10 is shown in the bright Indigo colour.

It seems a strange way to promote your phones, with three shown in what is a pedestrian colour, with the cheapest of the lot looking the best. I can't help feeling that this banner might be a work in progress that slipped out early.

What to expect from the Pixel phones

If you've been keeping up with the news, you'll probably have gathered that not many changes are expected. This latest leak reinforces the fact that the design is virtually unchanged, with only the Pixel 10 getting an adjustment thanks to that wider camera array on the rear to accommodate the telephoto lens that it's getting.

Elsewhere we're expecting internal upgrades with the Tensor G5 hardware, a new fingerprint scanner, but not a lot else. It looks like this is a year of consolidation for Google and we have to accept that iterative design is common in smartphones: Apple and Samsung get away with it year after year.

If that leaves you feeling a little flat about the prospects of the new Pixel 10, then it might be a great time to take advantage of the Pixel 9 discounts that are currently running. After all, you'll basically be getting the same device and with seven years of software updates, there's plenty of life left in the incumbent device.