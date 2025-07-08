Google Pixel 10 Pro could come in a surprising storage option

Quick Summary The full range of storage options and colours for the Pixel 10 family have leaked, with some surprising options. The details also reveal the Pixel Buds 2a headphones.

Google is expected to launch its new Pixel 10 family of phones in August, with some debate about whether that will be on 13 August or a week later.

The roster is likely to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Buds 2a. However, we've just caught wind of another interesting detail about Google's new phone.

As we'd heard previously, it looks like Google is dropping the 128GB option from the Pixel 10 Pro XL options, so it will start at 256GB, meaning it's likely to have a higher entry-level price. But that might not be the case for the Obsidian model, which is still listed as having a 128GB option, according to details from Droid Life.

As 9to5Google speculates, this might mean that Google is sticking to UFS 3.1 storage, rather than moving the range to more advanced UFS 4.0 storage.

These details apparently come from distributor data, also detailing that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will start at 256GB and run up to 1TB.

The colours are also linked to storage, a little trick where some of the more exciting options might only be available at a higher storage level so they have a higher price. That's something we saw with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, where the Rose Quartz option only came in 256GB and not 128GB – so if you wanted a pink phone, you paid more.

Back to the Pixel 10 family and it looks like the more expensive colour will be Jade for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. While Obsidian gets the most options for storage – which makes sense as black is always the volume seller – Porcelain and Moonstone (probably a grey colour) will only come in 256 and 512GB options.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to only be available in Moonstone and Jade colours.

Pixel Buds 2a joining the launch party

We've not heard about the Pixel Buds 2a so far. With Google announcing the Pixel Buds A in 2021 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in 2024, it's been a long time since Google offered a more affordable set of in-ears.

The Pixel Buds A were a great set of headphones, offering Google smarts in your ear, with good performance. Google took a big step forward with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, so I'd expect the new Buds 2a to get similar treatment.

I'd expect access to Gemini when connected to your Android phone, touch controls and decent sound quality, pulled together with good noise cancellation. I really hope that Google ditches the rubber promontory that adorned the previous version for a simpler design.

The Pixel Buds 2a will reportedly come in Hazel, Iris and Fog Light colours.