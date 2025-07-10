Philips Hue rolls out major update with exclusive perk for UK users

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue's long-awaited AI-powered assistant has finally landed in the UK, following its initial rollout in the Benelux region. The update also adds support for new products and an Alexa integration tweak, alongside the usual bug fixes and stability improvements.

Philips Hue has just rolled out another software update, and this one’s especially exciting for us UK users. Earlier this year, the brand announced its first-ever AI-powered assistant, and back in June, we heard it was officially starting to roll out.

At the time, Hue confirmed on Instagram that the assistant was landing first in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, teasing that more regions would follow soon. Well, that day has finally come…and it's our turn, UK!

As someone based in the southwest of England – and with a house absolutely decked out in some of the best Philips Hue lights – you can probably guess how excited I am. From what I can tell, it looks like we’re getting the update mid-rollout, with Hue aiming to have the assistant available globally by the end of August. But hey, I'm not complaining!

Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer (Image credit: Amazon)

The update also adds support for new products, like the Hue Play wall washer light, and includes a new Alexa integration tweak. According to the release notes, there are also the usual “bug fixes and stability improvements,” although Philips Hue didn’t specify which.

