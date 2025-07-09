Make your home into a fortress with Arlo's Essential Security Camera – now with $110 off for Prime Day

Keeping your home safe and secure is one of the biggest things to get right, especially if you're away for the weekend or in the office during the day. Over the past few years, smart security cameras from Arlo, Ring, and other brands have exploded, and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to get a great deal.

Arlo's Essential Security Camera 2K is a great option for those looking to get their first smart security camera or upgrade an existing setup.

Boasting crystal‑clear 2K video and a 130° wide view, easily enough to cover most driveways, alongside colour night vision and an integrated spotlight, Arlo makes keeping tracking of the comings and goings outside your house simple.

The Essential Security Camera 2K also comes with two-way audio with noise cancellation, to help speak to guests or delivery people, and the wireless battery-powered device is IP65-rated weather resistant.

As with all smart devices, the app is very important, and Arlo has made managing your smart cameras, viewing footage, and other tasks very simple.

Users can receive instant motion-triggered notifications and live video, and optional cloud subscription unlocks intelligent detection (people, vehicles, packages), up to 60 days of storage, and emergency response features.

Wi-Fi setup is super simple and it works with all of the major voice assistants.

With over $100 off for Amazon Prime Day, there has never been a better time to get your home secured with Arlo's Essential Security Camera 2K, either as the first smart camera, or to compliment an existing array of them.