This amazing game controller Prime Day deal includes a hidden trick for Switch 2 owners

GameSir was one of the first accessory makers to push firmware support for the Nintendo Switch 2 to its wireless controllers, and that made its flagship Super Nova gamepad one of the best third-party devices out there.

That's because, not only does it work with the Switch 2 via a Bluetooth connection or when wired, its button configuration can be switched (pardon the pun) to also suit Nintendo's A, B, X, Y layout.

On top of that, it has Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, with the former promising no stick drift issues and more precise control, and it will even work with your iPhone, iPad, Android device or PC.

Saving the best news until last, it's also available with 20% for Amazon Prime Day in the UK and an even better 33% off in the US. That makes it a whole lot cheaper than the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, that's for sure.

US deal Save 33% GameSir Super Nova wireless gaming controller: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Also available in either white/pink or black/blue in the US, the Super Nova can also be customised with swappable face plates that are sold separately. Some of those are offered with the controller in bundle deals too.

Why consider the GameSir Super Nova wireless gaming controller?

With the official Switch 2 Pro Controller costing £74.95 in the UK and $84.99 in the States, it stands to reason that third-party manufacturers would offer alternatives for less. And on Prime Day, that's a lot less.

In fact, it can be argued that the GameSir Super Nova even improves on its pricier equivalent, as it comes with swappable face plates, the ability to change the front button configuration, and Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers.

These latter additions allow for much greater precision with movements than regular sticks as they use magnets to register directions. They are less prone to wear and tear too.

The GameSir Super Nova is also compatible with motion controls, meaning you can move it in the air just like an official Nintendo controller, and it boasts a 1000Hz polling rate when connected via a cable or the 2.4GHz dongle.

And, of course, you can use this controller with other devices too. The only thing it can't do is wake the Switch 2 wirelessly – you'll have to turn on the console manually. However, that might end up being added in a future firmware update. Let's hope so.