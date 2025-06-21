I never expected to love an ergonomic mouse, but Razer just changed my mind

If you ever forget that humanity is a checkerboard of people with different tastes, desires and habits, just a single glance at an ergonomic mouse can be a pretty effective reminder. While millions of us might consider anything other than a very normal-looking mouse to be the only logical choice, there's a vocal minority who feel strongly that vertical options are more ideal.

They're backed up by quite a few studies, of course, showing that the ergonomics of vertical mice are indeed preferable in the long term, helping your hand muscles stay more relaxed and hewing closer to the natural position of your hand. I've known for ages that brands like Logitech have ergonomic options to suit these users, but the fact that Razer has one was more of a surprise to me.

Yet here it is – the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, with a mouthful of a name but a fairly simple mission. It aims to let people who want a vertical mouse get one that still fits in with their Razer gear and aesthetic. Surprising no one, it's pretty great to use, too, once you get over that initial adaptation period.

This is a vertical mouse that doesn't do a huge amount differently, but it packs in a couple of extra buttons (above and below where your thumb rests) for added functionality. Mostly, though, it's about the build quality, which is extremely solid without making the mouse too cumbersome to move.

One small downside is that it doesn't have compatibility with the charging puck from the Hyperflux V2 mousemat, so it can't be charged passively while you use it. I also tried it briefly for gaming and found the gap between my reflexes and my actions was widened even further – I get it for work, but for gaming I'm not sure this is really the play.

Still, the fact is that this mouse is really well-made, and there's a niche audience out there who will absolutely adore it. If you've got the cash for a really premium ergonomic mouse, see if you can get your hands on one – it could just change your entire way of interacting with your computer.