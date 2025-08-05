9 best minty fragrances for men 2025: fresh, cooling scents from Versace, Guerlain, Montblanc and more

Smelling minty fresh doesn’t just have to be from your toothpaste! Mint is often found in the best men’s fragrances to give your cologne or aftershave a fresh, cooling and crisp scent that’s perfect for daytime wear .

Mint often sits at the top of fragrances, so you’ll get a strong spark of it when you first spray your scent, before deeper tones come through throughout the day. Mint also sits well with aromatic herbs and warmer bases, so you tend to find mint alongside notes of lavender, coriander, amber and vanilla.

There are plenty of mint types to choose from too, including peppermint, spearmint, lemon balm and menthol, but don’t worry – you won’t end up smelling like toothpaste. To prove my point, here are nine minty fragrances for men from Versace, Guerlain, Montblanc and more.

Best Minty Fragrances for Men