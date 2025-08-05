9 best minty fragrances for men 2025: fresh, cooling scents from Versace, Guerlain, Montblanc and more

Smelling minty fresh doesn’t just have to be from your toothpaste! Mint is often found in the best men’s fragrances to give your cologne or aftershave a fresh, cooling and crisp scent that’s perfect for daytime wear.

Mint often sits at the top of fragrances, so you’ll get a strong spark of it when you first spray your scent, before deeper tones come through throughout the day. Mint also sits well with aromatic herbs and warmer bases, so you tend to find mint alongside notes of lavender, coriander, amber and vanilla.

There are plenty of mint types to choose from too, including peppermint, spearmint, lemon balm and menthol, but don’t worry – you won’t end up smelling like toothpaste. To prove my point, here are nine minty fragrances for men from Versace, Guerlain, Montblanc and more.

Best Minty Fragrances for Men

Versace Eros
Versace Eros

Versace Eros comes in one of the most beautiful bottles, inspired by Greek mythology. But inside the bottle is where it gets exciting – with top notes of mint, lemon and apple, Versace Eros is extremely fresh and zesty. It’s balanced with vanilla, oak moss and cedarwood, and is extremely long lasting.

Guerlain Homme
Guerlain Homme

Guerlain Homme is a complex scent that’s from the citrus, aromatic and woody fragrance family, so it’ll appeal to almost everyone. What many people compare it to is mojitos, so you can expect notes of peppermint, rum and lime, with undertones of patchouli, cedar and vetiver.

Hermès H24 Herbes Vives
Hermès H24 Herbes Vives

Referred to as a ‘green’ scent, Hermès H24 Herbes Vives is a combination of herbs and fruit, specifically pear granita. A newer launch from 2024, Hermès H24 Herbes Vives also features Physcool, a high-tech molecule which gives a cooling sensation, like mint does.

Hugo Just Different
Hugo Just Different

From the aromatic family, Hugo Just Different is extremely fresh and vibrant with layers of herbal and floral notes. At the top is ice cold mint which is supported by basil, freshia, musky cashmeran and patchouli for a base of warmth underneath the crisp mintiness. Hugo Just Different also comes in a cool flask-like bottle.

Rabanne Ultraviolet Man
Rabanne Ultraviolet Man

Rabanne Ultraviolet Man is a woody, amber fragrance that has strong top notes of liquid mint. As mint and herbs go hand in hand, the mint is layered with coriander and pepper, and has bursts of sweetness with blackcurrant and mandarin.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male

A great everyday fragrance, Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male has layers of fresh mint, lavender, vanilla, fern and amber, giving it a bright, crisp smell. The bottle for Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male is one of the most recognisable with its sailor torso and striped outfit.

Diptyque Eau de Minthé
Diptyque Eau de Minthé

Inspired by the Greek nymph Minthé, Diptyque Eau de Minthé is from the fougere family, giving it hints of green, fern and woods. Alongside it all, Diptyque Eau de Minthé has fresh mint notes at the forefront and floral hints of geranium and patchouli.

Montblanc Legend Blue
Montblanc Legend Blue

Launched in 2024, Montblanc Legend Blue is a woody aromatic fragrance with layers of mint, lavender, cedar, sandalwood and moss. It gives the impression of being one with nature, and comes in Montblanc’s classic bottle design in a bright royal blue.

Davidoff Cool Water Man
Davidoff Cool Water Man

As the name suggests, Davidoff Cool Water Man is cool, fresh and inspired by the ocean. It’s another scent that has notes of mint and lavender at the top, and base notes of amber to hold up the mint while adding some extra warmth.

