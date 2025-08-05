9 best minty fragrances for men 2025: fresh, cooling scents from Versace, Guerlain, Montblanc and more
Smell minty fresh with T3’s picks for the best minty fragrances
Smelling minty fresh doesn’t just have to be from your toothpaste! Mint is often found in the best men’s fragrances to give your cologne or aftershave a fresh, cooling and crisp scent that’s perfect for daytime wear.
Mint often sits at the top of fragrances, so you’ll get a strong spark of it when you first spray your scent, before deeper tones come through throughout the day. Mint also sits well with aromatic herbs and warmer bases, so you tend to find mint alongside notes of lavender, coriander, amber and vanilla.
There are plenty of mint types to choose from too, including peppermint, spearmint, lemon balm and menthol, but don’t worry – you won’t end up smelling like toothpaste. To prove my point, here are nine minty fragrances for men from Versace, Guerlain, Montblanc and more.
Best Minty Fragrances for Men
Versace Eros comes in one of the most beautiful bottles, inspired by Greek mythology. But inside the bottle is where it gets exciting – with top notes of mint, lemon and apple, Versace Eros is extremely fresh and zesty. It’s balanced with vanilla, oak moss and cedarwood, and is extremely long lasting.
From the aromatic family, Hugo Just Different is extremely fresh and vibrant with layers of herbal and floral notes. At the top is ice cold mint which is supported by basil, freshia, musky cashmeran and patchouli for a base of warmth underneath the crisp mintiness. Hugo Just Different also comes in a cool flask-like bottle.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.