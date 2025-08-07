This is the most high-tech toothbrush I’ve seen in ages – and it's an absolute bargain

QUICK SUMMARY Tusk has announced the launch of its GentleX Electric Toothbrush on Kickstarter, bringing smart features like pressure control, a wall-mounted dock, and UV-sterilising travel cap at a refreshingly affordable price. With early bird backing from £45/$59 on Kickstarter (RRP $109), it’s a well-designed, practical option for those wanting premium brushing tech without the premium price tag.

These days, the best electric toothbrushes do a lot more than just clean your teeth. If they don’t have built-in AI, there’s usually some kind of fancy oscillating tech that leaves your gnashers feeling cleaner than ever. However, all that tech comes at a price, and getting that ultra-sparkly clean often means shelling out a fair bit.

That’s why Tusk’s new GentleX Electric Toothbrush caught my eye, especially as it aims to deliver all the high-end features of premium brushes without the premium price. Yep, we’re talking a wireless wall-mounted dock, X Sen Control to guide your brushing pressure, and even a travel cap with built-in UV sterilisation.

It’s still in development, but you can back it now on Kickstarter with early bird prices starting at just £45/$59 (RRP $109). Compared to the £300+ price tag on something like the Philips Sonicare 7100, that’s a seriously decent deal

As mentioned, the GentleX comes with a sleek wall-mounted dock that keeps things tidy and easy to grab. The pressure sensor tech is there to help stop you brushing too hard, which is great for protecting your gums and enamel.

For those always on the move, its UV-cleaning travel cap is a genuinely clever addition, helping to keep the brush head fresh and bacteria-free. Add in the ultra-soft bristles and minimalist design, and you’ve got a toothbrush that’s smart, simple and surprisingly affordable.

Co-Founder and CEO Nikunj Choudhari highlights the mission behind Tusk, stating, “We built Tusk to make oral care intuitive and enjoyable. Our goal is simple: smarter products, effortless routines, and brighter smiles.” Co-Founder and CTO Atul Zanjurne adds, “Design should solve problems. Every Tusk product is crafted with purpose, making oral care effective without unnecessary complexity.”

