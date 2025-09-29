Shark Beauty just launched a skincare tool that will completely transform your routine

QUICK SUMMARY Shark Beauty has launched the FacialPro Glow, a 2-in-1 skincare device designed to bring spa-style treatments into your home. Its main function is a two-step process that uses a suction nozzle to cleanse and exfoliate before infusing the skin with serum. It's available to buy from this Wednesday from Shark's online store for an RRP of £299.99 – with US and EU prices to follow.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but the Shark CryoGlow was hands down one of the best products the skincare industry saw this year. There’s a reason it scored five stars in our full review and currently holds the top spot in our best LED face mask guide, and now, Shark Beauty has gone and done it again.

The brand has just launched the Shark FacialPro Glow, its second foray into skincare tech. It packs in settings inspired by treatments you’d normally only get at an dermatology or spa, with its main function being a non-invasive skincare treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities and hydrates the skin in one go. Yep, that's basically a Hydrafacial from the comfort of your own home.

If you’re already wondering when you can try it, the Shark FacialPro Glow goes on sale this Wednesday 1st October for an RRP of £299.99. Pricing for the US and EU is still to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

As mentioned, the FacialPro Glow mirrors the steps of an at-home HydraFacial. It comes with two serums – a Detox serum that’s applied alongside the suction nozzle to deep-cleanse and exfoliate, and then an Infuse serum to restore hydration after unclogging pores. The device includes four different nozzle tips and is recommended for weekly exfoliation. There’s also a smooth metal attachment, designed for hot or cold daily massage, known as the Depuffi function.

This 2-in-1 device not only reduces the need to spend money on multiple gadgets, it also means fewer pricey spa visits since you can do it yourself. The only ongoing cost is the serum refills, which Shark says should only need replacing every three months if you follow the usage guidelines.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

I’ve only just got my hands on the Shark FacialPro Glow, and I’m beyond excited to put it to the test. Keep an eye out for my full thoughts which will be going live on the site in the next few weeks.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

